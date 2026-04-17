Eligibility rules in college sports could be in for a seismic shift under a proposal making the rounds that would grant athletes five years to play five seasons. The idea would do away with traditional redshirts and medical redshirts, granting the same five-year clock to all athletes that would begin upon their high school graduation or 19th birthday.

While the NCAA Division I Cabinet did not take a formal position on the idea this week, it's still a distinct possibility. An NCAA statement noted the cabinet supports the NCAA staff "continuing to discuss the idea with other stakeholders to gather additional feedback."

While a potential timeline for the change remains murky, an executive order issued by President Donald Trump earlier this month calls for the "five-for-five" model to be in place by August 1.

If it comes to fruition before the 2026-27 academic year, the plan's implications would be far-reaching. Among the consequences could be a pathway for four-year players who exhausted their eligibility in 2026 to pursue a fifth season and make more money in college than they would have at the professional level.

Here's the rundown of the top 10 college basketball players who could benefit the most from receiving a fifth year.

Braden Smith

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 44

Smith is already the NCAA's all-time assists leader, and he would be in high demand if granted another season of collegiate eligibility.

In fact, Purdue could theoretically run it back one more time with Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The trio helped the Boilermakers to 117 victories over their four years, but all three are out of eligibility after playing four years. Purdue could delay its quasi-rebuild for another year if the trio returned.

Zuby Ejiofor

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 43

The 2026 Big East Player of the Year blossomed into a star at St. John's, using his brute force to lead the Red Storm to consecutive double Big East titles. While there may be a place for him on an NBA roster, Ejiofor would benefit tremendously from the a college basketball market that is handsomely rewarding proven bigs. Ejiofor would be a surefire preseason All-American.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 54

Tennessee isn't waiting around hoping for another season of eligibility from Gillespie as the Volunteers have been among the most aggressive teams nationally during this portal cycle. Still, Gillespie is the sort of fringe All-American who would be worth making room for. After starting his career at Belmont and then thriving during a one-year stint at Maryland, he enjoyed the best season of his college career during a one-year stop with his home-state program.

Tarris Reed Jr.

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 38

Reed took his game to previously unseen heights during his senior season at UConn and then played the best basketball of his career during the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 19.5 points and 13.2 rebounds during the Big Dance while helping the Huskies reach the national title game. Players with his size and skill are in high demand right now in college basketball. Though Reed has now gained attention from the NBA, another season of college ball might be more financially lucrative.

Jaden Bradley

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 50

Debate all you want whether Bradley truly deserved to be Big 12 Player of the Year. But he was undeniably one of the most important guards in college basketball for a youth-laden Arizona team that needed his veteran leadership en route to a Final Four appearance. Bradley was particularly great in clutch situations while serving as both a facilitator and shot-maker for the strongest Wildcats team in a generation.

Bruce Thornton

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 68

The consummate college basketball journeyman finally reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time during his senior season while putting the cap on a career that included a whopping 136 starts for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have already added Cal transfer Justin Pippen to pair with John Mobley Jr. in the backcourt next season. Adding Thornton back into the mix would be tough on the pocketbook, but it would give the Buckeyes a lethal trio of (relatively undersized) offensive playmakers at guard.

Otega Oweh

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 45

Oweh's size and two-way versatility offer him a pathway to sticking on an NBA roster. Those same traits would also make him a highly compensated college player if granted a fifth season of eligibility. He overcame a slow start to the 2025-26 season to post career-highs in points (18.6), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.7) and steals (1.8) while carrying an even greater load than expected for Kentucky.

Richie Saunders

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 48

Saunders' senior season and a promising campaign for BYU each spiraled to dissatisfying conclusions after he suffered a torn ACL in mid-February. Saunders was one of the best perimeter weapons in the Big 12, averaging 18 points per game with a blistering 59.3% effective field goal percentage before the injury. Another season of college ball would allow Saunders to work his way back from the injury in familiar surroundings before embarking on his professional career.

Joshua Jefferson

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 34

With a strong pre-draft process, Jefferson could certainly justify going to the NBA over playing another season of college basketball. But at least having the option of a fifth year would be nice considering he's regarded as a fringe first-rounder. The versatile forward did a little bit of everything for the Cyclones on both sides of the court, and his injury-related absence for a Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee was devastating.

Ryan Conwell

CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect ranking: 46

Conwell finished No. 3 nationally in 3-point attempts per game at 325 while carrying a greater offensive load than initially expected for a Louisville team that dealt with spotty availability from star freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. The Cardinals have already spent big on the foundation for next year's roster, but Conwell could pair nicely with Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad or get a nice payday somewhere else as a top-25 caliber transfer if he were granted a fifth year.