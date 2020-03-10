College basketball expert picks: 2020 conference tournaments best bets for March 10 from bracket guru

The 2020 NCAA Tournament is just around the corner and several top teams are making a final push towards Selection Sunday. On Tuesday, Saint Mary's will take on Gonzaga for the WCC Tournament title. It's a rematch of last year's WCC Tournament championship, and while both teams are likely in the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket already, they could benefit from a win on Tuesday. Gonzaga is favored by nine in the latest college basketball odds.

In 2020 ACC Tournament action, Pittsburgh is a one-point favorite over Wake Forest in the latest conference tournaments odds, and NC State awaits the winner on Wednesday. North Carolina will also be in action as a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech. Before you make your college basketball predictions for Tuesday, be sure to check out the college basketball picks from SportsLine college football expert Brad Evans.

Known as "The Big Noise," Brad Evans is an 11-time FSWA nominee across three sports and a seven-time Writer of the Year winner. He also appeared regularly on two-time Emmy-nominated "Fantasy Football Live" and created, co-starred and co-produced "The Fantasy Football Hour" on Fox Sports regional networks.

Evans is one of the most accurate bracket predictors in the business. And two years ago, he also dominated high-stakes bracket pools, correctly predicting Michigan and Villanova to the National Championship Game and accurately picking Villanova as his champion.

Top college basketball predictions for Tuesday

Evans is backing North Carolina (-2.5) to cover its opening-round matchup against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament 2020. The Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing 13-18 season and are now the No. 14 seed in the conference tournament.

However, North Carolina competed hard in its matchups against Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia and winning three of its final four games. The Tar Heels ranked fourth in the conference in points per game (73.3), and Cole Anthony (19.6 points per game) and Garrison Brooks (16.7) give North Carolina and inside-outside tandem that will be tough for anybody in the league to deal with.

"With one last gasp and playing considerably better offensively over the past four games (1.19 points per possession), banking on UNC starting hot is a sound wager," Evans told SportsLine. "The Hokies' anemic offense (0.98 points per possession in ACC games) and disadvantage in the post should score Cole Anthony and Co. the cover."

