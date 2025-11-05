Some of the biggest stars in the 2025 recruiting class made their respective college debuts on the opening night of the 2025-26 college basketball season on Monday. While Kansas guard Darryn Peterson showed basketball fans a glimpse of why he could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Arizona forward Koa Peat stole the show and produced one of the most impressive performances by a first-year player in recent memory.

Peat finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in Arizona's 93-87 upset win over reigning national champion Florida. He physically imposed his will against one of the most talented frontcourts in the nation and used his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame to score at will.

While Peat was lighting up the competition in Sin City, Peterson was making his debut in front of fans at Allen Fieldhouse. Peterson finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in the 94-51 win over Green Bay. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, also finished with 21 points in a win over Villanova.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer made his college debut on Tuesday against Texas. Boozer finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in his team's 75-60 win over the Longhorns. The Blue Devils produced the national player of the year last season (Cooper Flagg), and Boozer is expected to also be in the mix for the most prestigious individual award in the sport.

Here is how every five-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports fared in their college debuts this week in order of their 247Sports ranking as a a recruit.

1. Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas

Debut stats: 21 points, four rebounds and three assists

Peterson started strong against Green Bay. He scored 18 points in the first half and connected on 6-of-10 attempts from the floor in the first 20 minutes of action. Peterson also showed off his playmaking (three assists) and played some solid on-ball defense. The real test for Peterson will come against better competition, but it's hard to not get excited about his long-term outlook. Again, it would be surprising to me if he wasn't considered the clear-cut No. 1 prospect within the next few weeks.

2. AJ Dybantsa | F | BYU

Debut stats: 21 points, six rebounds and three assists

Dybansta made his debut in Las Vegas against Villanova in the most highly anticipated debut in the history of BYU's basketball program. One of the top candidates to become the No. 1 overall pick this summer finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. There has never been more hype around the BYU program than right now. If Dybansta plays to his potential, that hype will grow tenfold. Dybansta scored 12 of those 21 points in the second half during his team's 69-64 win.

3. Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Debut stats: 15 points, 13 rebounds and two assists

Boozer started slow on the offensive end of the floor against Texas. He missed his first seven shot attempts from the floor and scored zero points through the first 20 minutes of play. However, in the second half, Boozer showed flashes of why he's such a highly regarded prospect with his versatility and strength on both ends. Boozer scored all 15 of his points in the second half and finished with a double-double despite a slow start.

Debut stats: 18 points, nine rebounds and one assist

Ament, the highest-ranked recruit in Tennessee program history, started slow in the first half before coming on strong. Ament scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half during the 76-61 win over Mercer. Ament is a skilled shotmaker who should thrive in a featured role for Rick Barnes' squad. Barnes has had plenty of hits in the transfer portal, but Ament is the most talented player he has had since arriving in Knoxville.

Debut stats: 22 points, four assists and two rebounds

Arkansas coach John Calipari had plenty of success stories at Kentucky in developing point guards who are ready to play at the NBA level. Acuff looks like he's going to be next. Acuff finished with 22 points, four assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during a 109-77 win over Southern. Acuff was good as advertised and he can be a real difference maker for Calipari this season.

Debut stats: 11 points, six assists and three rebounds

Brown only logged 18 minutes amid a blowout win over South Carolina State. Brown finished with 11 points, six assists and three rebounds. Brown thrived this summer while playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. He is a true floor general who can raise the floor and ceiling of this Louisville roster. In a non-blowout situation, he should get more opportunities to show that.

Debut stats: 12 points, 10 rebounds and one block

Cenac was one of two freshmen in Houston's starting lineup on opening night against Lehigh. Cenac, a projected first-round pick in this summer's draft, showed off why he was one of the most coveted big men in the most recent recruiting cycle by posting a double-double: 12 points, 10 rebounds in a 75-57 win. The race for Big 12 Freshman of the Year should be an all-timer, and Cenac should be in the mix.

Debut stats: 22 points, four rebounds and three assists

Since 2013, North Carolina has produced just two lottery picks. Cameron Johnson (No. 11 overall) and Coby White (No. 7 overall) were both selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. The good news for North Carolina is that the drought could end this summer. Wilson logged just 25 minutes but finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also added four rebounds and three assists in the 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. He looks like the real deal.

9. Brayden Burries | G | Arizona

Debut stats: Three points and two assists

Burries was in the starting lineup against Florida and finished with three points and two assists in the upset win over the Gators. Burries was in foul trouble and picked up his fifth and final foul with less than four minutes remaining.

Has yet to make debut due to injury

Arenas suffered a torn meniscus earlier this summer and is expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2025-26 season. He is the son of the former NBA player Gilbert Arenas.

11. Koa Peat | F | Arizona

Debut stats: 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists

Peat had one of the best debuts by any player in the history of the sport. The 30 points Peat finished with mostly came at the rim. Peat was going up against a talented and experienced frontcourt and was the best player on the floor regardless of age or position. Peat has a chance to be a real player for Tommy Lloyd this season. This debut was just a glimpse of what he might be able to do. The last time Arizona went to the Final Four was 2001. If Peat plays like this the rest of the year, the Wildcats will be in the mix.

Has yet to make debut due to injury

Mullins suffered an ankle injury in practice last month and is expected to be sidelined for most of the month of November. Mullins was named the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports.

13. Meleek Thomas | G | Arkansas

Debut stats: 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists

Thomas was an instant spark off the bench for the Razorbacks. Thomas finished with 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Three different Arkansas players finished with at least 20 points, and two of them were first-year players. Calipari has developed plenty of one-and-done players during his coaching career. Thomas and Acuff are well on their way to becoming the next great one-and-done players to play for Coach Cal.

Debut stats: 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist

Since 2021, Baylor coach Scott Drew has produced six first-round picks -- including VJ Edgecombe, who became the highest-drafted player in program history this past summer. Yessoufou is going to be next. He finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in just 30 minutes of play. He was also efficient by connecting on 10 of 16 of his attempts from the floor. Yessoufou is already one of the most athletic players in the sport.

15. Nikolas Khamenia | F | Duke



Debut stats: Four points, three rebounds and two assists

Khamenia came off the bench against Texas and logged 14 minutes. He only attempted two field goals -- both from the 3-point line -- and connected on one of them. He finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists in the win over the Longhorns.

Other notable debuts

32. Kiyan Anthony | G | Syracuse

Debut stats: 15 points, three rebounds and three assists

The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is already making his own mark at his father's alma mater. Anthony came off the bench during his team's 85-47 win over Binghamton and recorded 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Despite coming off the bench, he logged a team-high 29 minutes.

No. 21 Trey McKenney | G | Michigan

Debut stats: 21 points, four assists and two rebounds

Michigan's highest-ranked recruit had a very efficient debut off the bench. McKenney scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and knocked down six 3-pointers in his team's 121-78 win over Oakland.

No. 22 Shon Abaev | F | Cincinnati

Debut stats: 18 points, two rebounds and one assist

The No. 22 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle scored 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting in Cincinnati's 94-63 win over Western Carolina. Abaev is the highest-ranked player the program landed in the 247Sports era.