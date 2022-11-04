The road to the 2023 NCAA Tournament starts Monday, as the men's college basketball season eases in with mostly tune-up games. But it won't be long before the best of the best start slugging it out and the battle to reach the Final Four in Houston next April intensifies. Before the end of the month, we'll see preseason No. 7 Duke vs. No. 5 Kansas (Nov. 15, 9:30 p.m. ET) and current No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET), among many other intriguing non-conference games. Baylor, tied with defending champion Kansas at No. 5, tips off the major games on Monday at noon ET against Mississippi Valley State. North Carolina is the top-ranked team entering the season and takes on UNC-Wilmington at 9 p.m. ET.

The Tar Heels are 9-1 co-favorites along with Kentucky in the latest 2022-23 men's college basketball futures odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Gonzaga and third-ranked Houston are right on their heels at 10-1. Defending champ Kansas is 20-1, and several other teams shorter than that, including UCLA (12-1), Arkansas (15-1), Baylor (16-1) and Duke (18-1). There are a lot of familiar teams at the top of the college basketball odds board, but the college basketball season always brings plenty of surprises. Before locking in any 2022 college basketball futures picks, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Severance has to say.

A well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005, Severance is on a stunning run: He is a blistering 106-73-4 on his last 183 against-the-spread college basketball picks, returning more than $2,400 for $100 bettors during that span. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Severance has revealed his top futures bets, including his pick to win it all and the team that offers the best value. He's sharing his best bets only at SportsLine.

Top 2022 college basketball futures bets

One thing Severance is confident in is that that the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks (20-1) "won't win the Big 12 or sniff the Final Four." The expert is fading them because they suffered massive losses, and while they added some impressive pieces, they won't be ready to repeat. No team has won back-to-back titles since Florida in 2007. Big 12 Player of the Year and catalyst Ochai Agbaji (18.8 points per game) is gone. So are Christian Braun and David McCormack, who combined for almost 25 points and more than 13 rebounds per game.

The only holdover who scored more than 5.5 points per contest last season is Jalen Wilson (11.1). Kevin McCullar Jr. transferred in from Texas Tech and coach Bill Self brought in another great group of recruits. Still, that won't be enough to keep up with the likes of North Carolina, Kentucky, Houston and Gonzaga.

And now Self and his staff are dealing with distractions and recruiting sanctions. The Jayhawks "won't fall off the map," Severance says, but they don't look like they're in any position to defend a national title, so the expert is looking elsewhere. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of Severance's picks.

How to place 2022 college basketball futures wagers

Severance has locked in his winner of the NCAA Tournament 2023 and also has found great value on a squad that he says "may well be the best team in school history." He also has a couple of other value plays you might want to consider, including a massive 100-1 longshot. You really need to check out his men's college basketball predictions before locking in any of your own.

So, which team will be crowned the men's college basketball champion in April? And which squad offers incredible value on their odds of winning it all? Visit SportsLine right now to see all of Matt Severance's 2022-23 men's college basketball futures picks, all from the expert who is 106-73-4 on his last 183 college basketball spread picks.

2022-23 college basketball title odds (Caesars Sportsbook)

See Severance's college basketball futures picks at SportsLine



Kentucky +900

North Carolina +900

Houston +1000

Gonzaga +1000

UCLA +1200

Arkansas +1500

Baylor +1600

Duke +1800

Kansas +2000

Arizona +2200

Tennessee +2500

Creighton +2500

Indiana +3000

Texas +3000

Michigan +3500

Texas Tech +4000

Illinois +5000

Alabama +5000

Villanova +5000

TCU +5000