Baylor coach Scott Drew and the Big 12 announced Thursday that undefeated No. 2 Bears will have their next two games postponed, with Baylor citing "the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines" as the reason. Baylor was set to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. The league is expected to work with the teams to reschedule the games.

The interruption comes as the Bears (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) have positioned themselves as the unquestioned frontrunners in the Big 12 and heavy favorites to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month. They are one of just three unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball along with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 25 Drake, and the only one of the trio that plays in a major conference. The Bears have yet to win a game by fewer than eight points and soundly defeated No. 6 Texas 83-69 on Tuesday night.

This isn't the first pause for Baylor during a season that has been rife with COVID-19 interruptions across the country. A game against Tarleton State in December was canceled and a meeting with Texas postponed while the Bears were on pause due to COVID-19 issues. A highly anticipated showdown with Gonzaga was also nixed in December just hours before tip-off.

As Baylor's schedule stands now, the program's first game back on the court would be Feb. 15 at West Virginia after a nearly two-week layoff. An earlier date with the Mountaineers was postponed in January due to COVID-19 issues in the WVU program.

Baylor isn't the only programs experiencing similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 6 : TCU at Baylor

: TCU at Baylor Feb. 6 : Florida State at Pittsburgh



: Florida State at Pittsburgh Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Santa Clara at Gonzaga Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State at Michigan Feb. 7 : Xavier at Villanova

: Xavier at Villanova Feb. 9 : Florida State at Virginia Tech

: Florida State at Virginia Tech Feb. 10: Baylor at Oklahoma

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations