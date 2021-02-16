Baylor announced Tuesday that it will resume play with a home game against Iowa State next Tuesday, Feb. 23, after six postponements. If the No. 2 Bears can play as scheduled against the Cyclones, it will be their first game in three weeks.

At 17-0, Baylor has matched the best start in program history and is on track for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But as with many programs around the country this season, adherence to COVID-19 guidelines brought a lengthy interruption. So far, two games against West Virginia and games against TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have been postponed for Baylor.

The Bears could make up some of those contests the week between the end of the regular season and the scheduled beginning of the Big 12 Tournament, but the league has not announced a plan for the postponements yet.

Baylor fans worried about how the team's long layoff might affect their team's performance shouldn't worry too much. No. 3 Michigan returned from a 23-day layoff to win on the road Sunday against No. 21 Wisconsin. No. 1 Gonzaga also returned from a 17-day break between games in December to defeat an Iowa team that was ranked No. 3 at the time 99-88 in a neutral-site game.

Even as the postseason fast approaches, pauses, postponements and cancellations continue to happen on a near-daily basis. So below we're tracking all the notable such transactions in our tracker.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 16 : Virginia Tech at North Carolina

: Virginia Tech at North Carolina Feb. 16: South Carolina at Tennessee

South Carolina at Tennessee Feb. 16: TCU at Texas Tech



TCU at Texas Tech Feb. 17 : Clemson at Notre Dame

: Clemson at Notre Dame Feb. 17 : East Carolina at Houston

: East Carolina at Houston Feb. 17: Boston College at Georgia Tech



Boston College at Georgia Tech Feb. 18 : West Virginia at Baylor

: West Virginia at Baylor Feb. 18 : Memphis at Wichita State



: Memphis at Wichita State Feb. 18: Texas at Iowa State



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Howard (suspended season on Feb. 9)

Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Maine (opted out on Feb. 13)



OTHER POSTPONEMENTS

CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

Previous notable postponements or cancellations