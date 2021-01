A top-25 showdown between Baylor and West Virginia slated for Tuesday has been postponed after COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program popped up on Monday morning, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. A date to make up the game is expected to be set at a later time.

It is one of a handful of high-major games that are now off the Tuesday schedule as teams grapple with the challenges the pandemic continues to present. Syracuse-Clemson is also off Tuesday as the Tigers program remains in limbo as it deals with its own contact tracing and quarantine measures after a positive test this week. They also had to postpone their game Saturday against North Carolina.

The Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played Tuesday

In addition, Tennessee at South Carolina, Vanderbilt at Missouri and Villanova at Xavier are also postponed indefinitely because of COVID-related issues. Those come on the heels of a weekend that saw more than a half-dozen power-conference postponements or cancelations in the sport.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse

Clemson at Syracuse Jan. 12 : West Virginia at Baylor



: West Virginia at Baylor Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Missouri Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee at South Carolina Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

