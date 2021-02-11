Florida will have to wait a few extra days to try and get back in the win column after the SEC announced that the Gators' game against Texas A&M on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Aggies' program. It will be the second Saturday in a row that the Gators (10-5, 6-4 SEC) have had a game postponed due to issues with the pandemic after their game at LSU last Saturday was also postponed.

The Gators last played on Feb. 3 in a 72-66 loss to South Carolina that snapped a four-game winning streak. As things stand now, they are next scheduled to play on Tuesday at Arkansas.

Florida isn't the only team dealing with hiccups related to COVID-19. No. 2 Baylor isn't scheduled to play again until Feb. 20 at the earliest as it continues dealing with issues related to the virus that have forced five games to be postponed. The Bears will have gone more than two and a half weeks between games if they are able to return against Oklahoma State on Feb. 20.

As postponements continue to pile up, we're continuing to track them all below in our season-long tracker.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 11: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Gonzaga at Santa Clara Feb. 11 : Illinois at Michigan

: Illinois at Michigan Feb. 11 : DePaul at Xavier

: DePaul at Xavier Feb. 11 : Pittsburgh at Louisville

: Pittsburgh at Louisville Feb. 11: Saint Mary's at BYU

Saint Mary's at BYU Feb. 11: Cincinnati at Memphis

Cincinnati at Memphis Feb. 13 : Texas A&M at Florida

: Texas A&M at Florida Feb. 13 : Texas Tech at Baylor

: Texas Tech at Baylor Feb. 13: Louisville at Virginia Tech

Louisville at Virginia Tech Feb. 15 : Baylor at West Virginia

: Baylor at West Virginia Feb. 18: West Virginia at Baylor



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Howard (suspended season on Feb. 9)

Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

OTHER POSTPONEMENTS

CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

