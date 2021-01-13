Georgetown's basketball program is going on an indefinite pause because of a COVID-19 related issue within the program, a source told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander on Wednesday. The pause forces a postponement of its Wednesday night matchup with DePaul at home, and games against Providence and Marquette on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, respectively, are likely to meet the same fate. A makeup date for the game against DePaul has not been set.
It's another setback for the Big East Conference, which to this point has had all but two of its programs -- St. John's and Providence -- be forced into temporarily halting team activities related to the pandemic. It's also another notable setback for DePaul, which has played just five games this season and started its season in earnest a month after most of the rest of college basketball got off the ground.
The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 also have postponements affecting this week's original schedule. Notably, Illinois-Nebraska scheduled for Wednesday is postponed, as is Iowa State-Kansas State. Arizona State at Oregon scheduled for Thursday is also postponed.
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
