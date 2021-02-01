rupp-arena.jpg
USATSI

Kentucky's basketball program is resuming practice on Monday and breaking its temporary COVID-inflicted postponement after being forced to postpone its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup Saturday with Texas. The Wildcats' schedule has changed a bit because of the pause, with its SEC matchup with Missouri still on but moved from Tuesday to Wednesday to accommodate the league's COVID-19 management protocols.

Not every program is fortunate enough to experience such a brief postponement. Michigan, for instance, is just one week into a two-week-long pause because of a mandate issued by the state. Oregon is also on a temporary pause, its second of the month. Both programs are dealing with the new COVID-19 variant, which is believed to transmit more efficiently.

They aren't the only programs experiencing similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

  • Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA
  • Feb. 1: Kentucky at Missouri: (moved to Feb. 2)
  • Feb. 3: Xavier at DePaul
  • Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern
  • Feb. 4: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
  • Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
  • Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

  • Bethune-Cookman
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
  • Ivy League -- BrownColumbiaCornellDartmouthHarvardPennPrinceton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations

  • Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma 
  • Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
  • Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
  • Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
  • Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
  • Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
  • Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
  • Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
  • Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
  • Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
  • Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
  • Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
  • Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
  • Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
  • Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
  • Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
  • Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
  • Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
  • Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
  • Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
  • Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
  • Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland 
  • Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
  • Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
  • Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
  • Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
  • Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
  • Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
  • Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
  • Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
  • Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
  • Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
  • Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
  • Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
  • Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis       
  • Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
  • Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
  • Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
  • Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
  • Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
  • Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
  • Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
  • Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
  • Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
  • Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
  • Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence   
  • Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
  • Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
  • Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
  • Dec. 13: Stanford at USC 
  • Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
  • Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
  • Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia 
  • Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
  • Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
  • Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
  • Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
  • Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
  • Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
  • Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul 
  • Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence 
  • Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
  • Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
  • Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
  • Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
  • Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
  • Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
  • Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
  • Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
  • Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
  • Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
  • Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
  • Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
  • Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
  • Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
  • Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
  • Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
  • Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
  • Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
  • Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
  • Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
  • Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
  • Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
  • Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
  • Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
  • Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
  • Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
  • Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
  • Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
  • Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
  • Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
  • Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
  • Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
  • Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh 
  • Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
  • Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss 
  • Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
  • Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri  
  • Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
  • Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
  • Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
  • Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor
  • Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri
  • Jan. 12: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
  • Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina
  • Jan. 13: Illinois at Nebraska
  • Jan. 13: DePaul at Georgetown
  • Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State
  • Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
  • Jan. 14: Michigan State at Iowa
  • Jan. 14: SMU at Memphis
  • Jan. 14: Arizona State at Oregon
  • Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida
  • Jan. 16: Iowa State at Kansas
  • Jan. 16: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
  • Jan. 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
  • Jan. 16: Georgetown at Providence
  • Jan. 16: Arizona at Oregon
  • Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia
  • Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall
  • Jan. 17: Wichita State at SMU
  • Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State
  • Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard
  • Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
  • Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon
  • Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State
  • Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU
  • Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia
  • Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
  • Jan. 20: Nebraska at Minnesota
  • Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn
  • Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette
  • Jan. 20: East Carolina at South Florida
  • Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
  • Jan. 20: SMU at Tulane
  • Jan. 20: Cincinnati at Temple
  • Jan. 21: USC at Stanford
  • Jan. 22: Seton Hall at Butler
  • Jan. 23: Texas at TCU
  • Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech
  • Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State
  • Jan. 23: Tulane at Tulsa
  • Jan. 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College
  • Jan. 24: Nebraska at Iowa
  • Jan. 24: South Florida at Wichita State
  • Jan. 26: Georgetown at Xavier
  • Jan. 27: Wichita State at Cincinnati
  • Jan. 27: Temple at South Florida
  • Jan. 27: Boston College at Clemson
  • Jan. 28: Villanova at UConn
  • Jan. 28: Oregon at UCLA
  • Jan. 30: San Francisco at BYU
  • Jan. 30: St. Bonaventure at Davidson
  • Jan. 30: Indiana at Michigan
  • Jan. 30: Boston College at Louisville
  • Jan. 30: Cincinnati at South Florida
  • Jan. 30: Oregon at USC
  • Jan. 31: UConn at St. John's