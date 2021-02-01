Kentucky's basketball program is resuming practice on Monday and breaking its temporary COVID-inflicted postponement after being forced to postpone its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup Saturday with Texas. The Wildcats' schedule has changed a bit because of the pause, with its SEC matchup with Missouri still on but moved from Tuesday to Wednesday to accommodate the league's COVID-19 management protocols.

Not every program is fortunate enough to experience such a brief postponement. Michigan, for instance, is just one week into a two-week-long pause because of a mandate issued by the state. Oregon is also on a temporary pause, its second of the month. Both programs are dealing with the new COVID-19 variant, which is believed to transmit more efficiently.

They aren't the only programs experiencing similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA

Oregon at UCLA Feb. 1 : Kentucky at Missouri: (moved to Feb. 2)

: Kentucky at Missouri: (moved to Feb. 2) Feb. 3 : Xavier at DePaul



: Xavier at DePaul Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan at Northwestern Feb. 4 : Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga



: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Santa Clara at Gonzaga Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations