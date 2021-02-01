Kentucky's basketball program is resuming practice on Monday and breaking its temporary COVID-inflicted postponement after being forced to postpone its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup Saturday with Texas. The Wildcats' schedule has changed a bit because of the pause, with its SEC matchup with Missouri still on but moved from Tuesday to Wednesday to accommodate the league's COVID-19 management protocols.
Not every program is fortunate enough to experience such a brief postponement. Michigan, for instance, is just one week into a two-week-long pause because of a mandate issued by the state. Oregon is also on a temporary pause, its second of the month. Both programs are dealing with the new COVID-19 variant, which is believed to transmit more efficiently.
They aren't the only programs experiencing similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA
- Feb. 1: Kentucky at Missouri: (moved to Feb. 2)
- Feb. 3: Xavier at DePaul
- Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern
- Feb. 4: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
- Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
- Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
- Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
- Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
- Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri
- Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
- Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
- Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor
- Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina
- Jan. 13: Illinois at Nebraska
- Jan. 13: DePaul at Georgetown
- Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
- Jan. 14: Michigan State at Iowa
- Jan. 14: SMU at Memphis
- Jan. 14: Arizona State at Oregon
- Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida
- Jan. 16: Iowa State at Kansas
- Jan. 16: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
- Jan. 16: Georgetown at Providence
- Jan. 16: Arizona at Oregon
- Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia
- Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall
- Jan. 17: Wichita State at SMU
- Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State
- Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard
- Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
- Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon
- Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State
- Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU
- Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia
- Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
- Jan. 20: Nebraska at Minnesota
- Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn
- Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette
- Jan. 20: East Carolina at South Florida
- Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 20: SMU at Tulane
- Jan. 20: Cincinnati at Temple
- Jan. 21: USC at Stanford
- Jan. 22: Seton Hall at Butler
- Jan. 23: Texas at TCU
- Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech
- Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State
- Jan. 23: Tulane at Tulsa
- Jan. 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College
- Jan. 24: Nebraska at Iowa
- Jan. 24: South Florida at Wichita State
- Jan. 26: Georgetown at Xavier
- Jan. 27: Wichita State at Cincinnati
- Jan. 27: Temple at South Florida
- Jan. 27: Boston College at Clemson
- Jan. 28: Villanova at UConn
- Jan. 28: Oregon at UCLA
- Jan. 30: San Francisco at BYU
- Jan. 30: St. Bonaventure at Davidson
- Jan. 30: Indiana at Michigan
- Jan. 30: Boston College at Louisville
- Jan. 30: Cincinnati at South Florida
- Jan. 30: Oregon at USC
- Jan. 31: UConn at St. John's