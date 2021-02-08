One of only two remaining undefeated teams in college basketball, No. 2 Baylor, has been forced to postpone three upcoming games because of COVID-related issues within its program, the school announced Monday. The postponement of a game against Texas Tech and two against West Virginia comes after it postponed two games last week against TCU and Oklahoma. The Big 12 is expected to work with the teams affected to reschedule the games.

Baylor's announcement came a day after Louisville was similarly forced to postpone another league game after coach Chris Mack tested positive for COVID-19. It's the third consecutive game the Cardinals have been forced to postpone. On the season, they've now postponed five games. They also had to go on an 18-day pause in early December, missing more than two weeks between games.

The obstacles facing Baylor and Louisville are similar to those Michigan's basketball program is currently trying to overcome as its season continues to be put on ice. The Wolverines announced over the weekend that it has postponed its Feb. 11 game against Illinois -- its fifth consecutive postponement -- because of "return-to-play planning." They do not have an active outbreak but they have not played since Jan. 22 after the state's department of health closed Michigan's athletic facilities because of concerns over a new strain of coronavirus. They are expected to return to action on Feb. 14.

As postponements continue to pile up, we're continuing to track them all below in our season-long tracker.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 9 : Florida State at Virginia Tech

: Florida State at Virginia Tech Feb. 10: Baylor at Oklahoma

Baylor at Oklahoma Feb. 10 : Georgia at Texas A&M

: Georgia at Texas A&M Feb. 10 : Pittsburgh at Louisville



: Pittsburgh at Louisville Feb. 11 : Illinois at Michigan

: Illinois at Michigan Feb. 11 : DePaul at Xavier

: DePaul at Xavier Feb. 13 : Texas Tech at Baylor

: Texas Tech at Baylor Feb. 15 : Baylor at West Virginia

: Baylor at West Virginia Feb. 18: West Virginia at Baylor



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations