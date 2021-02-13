The Maine men's basketball team on Saturday opted out of the remainder of its 2020-2021 season, citing "challenges related to COVID-19." It is the second college basketball team this week to suspend its season because of pandemic challenges, joining Howard, which did so on Feb. 9.

"The team reached a final decision on Feb. 12," Maine said in a statement. "President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and are in support of the decision. A team meeting with athletic administrators followed to outline the support available to team members as they navigate the rest of the year."

The Black Bears (2-7) had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17. Howard (1-4) hadn't played since Dec. 18. Both were forced to postpone numerous games because of COVID issues and ultimately pulled the plug early.

"Our players' safety and well-being will always come first," said Maine coach Richard Barron. "We simply could not safely put a team on the floor over the next few weeks or safely return players to playing after over six weeks off. Despite the challenges we've faced this year, we remain grateful for the opportunities we have here at UMaine and eagerly look forward to representing Black Bear Nation again soon."

The season-ending decisions are just the latest milestone events to affect the season as postseason play fast approaches. So between season suspensions, postponed and canceled games, we're tracking all the developments below.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 13 : Texas A&M at Florida

: Texas A&M at Florida Feb. 13 : Texas Tech at Baylor

: Texas Tech at Baylor Feb. 13: Louisville at Virginia Tech

Louisville at Virginia Tech Feb. 15 : Baylor at West Virginia

: Baylor at West Virginia Feb. 16 : Virginia Tech at North Carolina



: Virginia Tech at North Carolina Feb. 18 : West Virginia at Baylor

: West Virginia at Baylor Feb. 18: Memphis at Wichita State



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Howard (suspended season on Feb. 9)

Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Maine (opted out on Feb. 13)



OTHER POSTPONEMENTS

CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

Previous notable postponements or cancellations