Michigan State has been forced to postpone another basketball game because of ongoing struggles to contain a COVID-19 outbreak within its program. The team announced on Monday it will not play against Illinois this coming Saturday, its third postponement this month.

Meanwhile in the ACC, Virginia may have to wait to build on the momentum of Saturday's dominant 85-50 win at No. 12 Clemson after it was announced Sunday that the Cavaliers' game against NC State, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program. It's the second straight postponement for NC State, which had a positive test in its program.

Unless another opponent becomes available and gets added to Virginia's schedule, the postponement means the Cavaliers could be off for a full week just as they appeared to be hitting their stride. The Cavaliers entered Saturday's thrashing of Clemson ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll but with no impressive wins on their resume. That changed in the dismantling of the Tigers, which constituted the second-largest road win over a ranked team in NCAA history.

Virginia wasn't the only ranked team to get bad news about this week's schedule on Sunday, as No. 4 Texas also learned that its Wednesday game has been postponed. The Longhorns were supposed to play Iowa State, but the Cyclones have paused team activities due to COVID-19. It is the third straight Iowa State game to be postponed.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard

Jan. 19 : Oklahoma State at West Virginia



Jan. 20 : Georgetown at Marquette

Minnesota at Nebraska Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia

NC State at Virginia Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State

Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

