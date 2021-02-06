The earliest No. 4 Michigan could have returned from an extended pause due to COVID-19 precautions would have been for a Feb. 11 game with No. 12 Illinois, but the Wolverines will have to wait a bit longer than that. Michigan announced Saturday -- in conjunction with Illinois and the Big Ten -- that the Feb. 11 meeting will be postponed "as part of the Wolverines' return-to-play planning following the program's pause."

That leaves a Feb. 14 game at Wisconsin as the next scheduled contest for the Wolverines, who announced on Jan. 23 that their entire athletic department would be going on a two-week pause after officials discovered cases of a COVID-19 variant in the department. Games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State have also been postponed for Michigan during the pause.

The game against Illinois would likely have been a marquee showdown, as the Illini are likely to re-enter the top-10 following their fourth straight win on Saturday over No. 19 Wisconsin.

Michigan is not the only top-five team dealing with an interruption. Baylor coach Scott Drew and the Big 12 announced Feb. 4 that the undefeated No. 2 Bears will have their next two games postponed, with Baylor citing "the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines" as the reason. Baylor was set to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. The league is expected to work with the teams to reschedule the games.

Those are just a couple of the programs experiencing now or in recent weeks similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Feb. 6 : TCU at Baylor

: TCU at Baylor Feb. 6 : Florida at LSU



: Florida at LSU Feb. 6 : Florida State at Pittsburgh



: Florida State at Pittsburgh Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Santa Clara at Gonzaga Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State at Michigan Feb. 7 : Xavier at Villanova

: Xavier at Villanova Feb. 9 : Florida State at Virginia Tech

: Florida State at Virginia Tech Feb. 10: Baylor at Oklahoma

Baylor at Oklahoma Feb. 11: Illinois at Michigan

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations