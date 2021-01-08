Two games involving ranked teams scheduled for Saturday were postponed Friday due to COVID-19 issues. The ACC announced that No. 19 Clemson's game Saturday at North Carolina following a positive test in the Clemson program. The Tigers will pause all team activity which will also force the postponement of their game Tuesday at Syracuse.

The Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played Tuesday

Also Friday, a potentially pivotal and revealing SEC showdown slated for Saturday between No. 13 Missouri and unranked-but-surging LSU has hit a snag. The game was postponed just over 24 hours ahead of game, because of positive COVID-19 results and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine efforts within Missouri's program. A rescheduled date is yet to be determined.

As a result, Missouri is pausing all team activities indefinitely as it works to sort out its mitigation efforts. Upcoming games against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M are potentially in jeopardy, but the Tigers said Friday that decisions regarding the status of those games will be made at a later date.

LSU will now face Ole Miss on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The snag is one of many that have already risen for Saturday and the second to affect SEC teams after South Carolina vs. Ole Miss was previously postponed. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon State and Colorado are among those in the power conference structure who have also been forced into game postponements related to COVID-19 issues.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette

Villanova vs. Marquette Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh



Florida State at Pittsburgh Jan. 9 : Clemson at North Carolina



: Clemson at North Carolina Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Ole Miss Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado

Oregon State at Colorado Jan. 9 : LSU at Missouri (The LSU at Ole Miss game scheduled for Feb. 17 will now be played Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET)

: LSU at Missouri (The LSU at Ole Miss game scheduled for Feb. 17 will now be played Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET) Jan. 9 : Virginia Tech at Louisville

: Virginia Tech at Louisville Jan. 9 : Michigan at Penn State

: Michigan at Penn State Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse



Clemson at Syracuse Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

