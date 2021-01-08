Two games involving ranked teams scheduled for Saturday were postponed Friday due to COVID-19 issues. The ACC announced that No. 19 Clemson's game Saturday at North Carolina following a positive test in the Clemson program. The Tigers will pause all team activity which will also force the postponement of their game Tuesday at Syracuse.
The Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played Tuesday
Also Friday, a potentially pivotal and revealing SEC showdown slated for Saturday between No. 13 Missouri and unranked-but-surging LSU has hit a snag. The game was postponed just over 24 hours ahead of game, because of positive COVID-19 results and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine efforts within Missouri's program. A rescheduled date is yet to be determined.
As a result, Missouri is pausing all team activities indefinitely as it works to sort out its mitigation efforts. Upcoming games against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M are potentially in jeopardy, but the Tigers said Friday that decisions regarding the status of those games will be made at a later date.
LSU will now face Ole Miss on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The snag is one of many that have already risen for Saturday and the second to affect SEC teams after South Carolina vs. Ole Miss was previously postponed. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon State and Colorado are among those in the power conference structure who have also been forced into game postponements related to COVID-19 issues.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
- Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri (The LSU at Ole Miss game scheduled for Feb. 17 will now be played Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET)
- Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
- Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
- Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
- Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
- Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara