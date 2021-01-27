Michigan won't be giving up its spot atop the Big Ten standings anytime soon, at least not until Feb. 11, which is the date of the Wolverines' next scheduled game as the program sits in an extended hiatus due to COVID-19 issues. The university announced on Jan. 23 that its entire athletic department would go on a two-week pause after the B.1.1.7 variant was found within the athletic department.
That means the No. 4 Wolverines (13-1, 8-1) will remain the only one-loss team in the league for the time being as their games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State have all been postponed. But it also means that coach Juwan Howard's team won't be able to practice, which could be a blow to player conditioning as the regular season's stretch run nears.
"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.
Michigan isn't the only major conference team dealing with COVID-19 problems. Oregon announced Jan. 26 that it is pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing two games against UCLA and a game against USC to be postponed.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 27: Wichita State at Cincinnati
- Jan. 27: Temple at South Florida
- Jan. 27: Boston College at Clemson
- Jan. 28: Oregon at UCLA
- Jan. 30: Indiana at Michigan
- Jan. 30: Boston College at Louisville
- Jan. 30: Cincinnati at South Florida
- Jan. 30: Oregon at USC
- Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA
- Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern
- Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
- Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
- Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
- Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
- Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri
- Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
- Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
- Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor
- Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina
- Jan. 13: Illinois at Nebraska
- Jan. 13: DePaul at Georgetown
- Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
- Jan. 14: Michigan State at Iowa
- Jan. 14: SMU at Memphis
- Jan. 14: Arizona State at Oregon
- Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida
- Jan. 16: Iowa State at Kansas
- Jan. 16: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
- Jan. 16: Georgetown at Providence
- Jan. 16: Arizona at Oregon
- Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia
- Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall
- Jan. 17: Wichita State at SMU
- Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State
Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard
Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon
Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State
Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU
Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia
Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
Jan. 20: Nebraska at Minnesota
Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn
Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette
Jan. 20: East Carolina at South Florida
Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
Jan. 20: SMU at Tulane
Jan. 20: Cincinnati at Temple
Jan. 21: USC at Stanford
Jan. 22: Seton Hall at Butler
Jan. 23: Texas at TCU
Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech
Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State
Jan. 23: Tulane at Tulsa
Jan. 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College
Jan. 24: Nebraska at Iowa
Jan. 24: South Florida at Wichita State
Jan. 26: Georgetown at Xavier