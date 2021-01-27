Michigan won't be giving up its spot atop the Big Ten standings anytime soon, at least not until Feb. 11, which is the date of the Wolverines' next scheduled game as the program sits in an extended hiatus due to COVID-19 issues. The university announced on Jan. 23 that its entire athletic department would go on a two-week pause after the B.1.1.7 variant was found within the athletic department.

That means the No. 4 Wolverines (13-1, 8-1) will remain the only one-loss team in the league for the time being as their games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State have all been postponed. But it also means that coach Juwan Howard's team won't be able to practice, which could be a blow to player conditioning as the regular season's stretch run nears.

"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.

Michigan isn't the only major conference team dealing with COVID-19 problems. Oregon announced Jan. 26 that it is pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing two games against UCLA and a game against USC to be postponed.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 27: Wichita State at Cincinnati

Wichita State at Cincinnati Jan. 27: Temple at South Florida

Temple at South Florida Jan. 27: Boston College at Clemson

Boston College at Clemson Jan. 28: Oregon at UCLA

Oregon at UCLA Jan. 30: Indiana at Michigan

Indiana at Michigan Jan. 30: Boston College at Louisville

Boston College at Louisville Jan. 30: Cincinnati at South Florida

Cincinnati at South Florida Jan. 30: Oregon at USC

Oregon at USC Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA

Oregon at UCLA Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan at Northwestern Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Santa Clara at Gonzaga Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations

Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma

UTSA at Oklahoma Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut) Nov. 25 : Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss Nov. 25 : Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled

: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled Nov. 25 : Northern Arizona at Arizona

: Northern Arizona at Arizona Nov. 25-27 : Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) Nov. 25-27 : Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)

: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls) Nov. 25 : Western Illinois at DePaul



: Western Illinois at DePaul Nov. 25 : UMass Lowell vs. Florida

: UMass Lowell vs. Florida Nov. 25 : Stanford vs. Utah Valley



: Stanford vs. Utah Valley Nov. 25 : Drexel at Penn State

: Drexel at Penn State Nov. 26 : Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)

: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville) Nov. 26 : Jackson State vs. Ole Miss

: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss Nov. 27 : Arkansas State at Ole Miss



: Arkansas State at Ole Miss Nov. 27 ; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)

; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville) Nov. 27 : Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)

: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville) Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21

Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21 Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF



Oklahoma at UCF Nov. 28 : Chicago State at DePaul



: Chicago State at DePaul Nov. 29 : Baylor at Seton Hall

: Baylor at Seton Hall Nov. 29 : Gardner-Webb at Georgia

: Gardner-Webb at Georgia Nov. 30 : Long Beach State at UCLA

: Long Beach State at UCLA Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte

Belmont Abbey at Charlotte Dec. 1 : Towson at Maryland



: Towson at Maryland Dec. 1 : Alcorn State at DePaul

: Alcorn State at DePaul Dec. 1 : Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville) Dec. 2 : Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28

: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28 Dec. 3 : Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville) Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville

UNC Greensboro at Louisville Dec. 4 : Florida A&M at South Florida

: Florida A&M at South Florida Dec. 5 : Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)

: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis) Dec. 5 : NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)

: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville) Dec. 5 : Alabama A&M at Ohio State

: Alabama A&M at Ohio State Dec. 5 : James Madison at Maryland

: James Madison at Maryland Dec. 5 : UT-Martin at Illinois

: UT-Martin at Illinois Dec. 5 : Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame

: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame Dec. 5 : Ole Miss at Memphis

: Ole Miss at Memphis Dec. 6 : Florida A&M at Nebraska

: Florida A&M at Nebraska Dec. 6 : DePaul at Iowa State

: DePaul at Iowa State Dec. 8 : Fordham at Saint John's



: Fordham at Saint John's Dec. 8 : Tarleton State at Gonzaga

: Tarleton State at Gonzaga Dec. 9 : Louisville at Wisconsin



: Louisville at Wisconsin Dec. 9 : Michigan State at Virginia

: Michigan State at Virginia Dec. 9 : NC State at Michigan

: NC State at Michigan Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia

Robert Morris at West Virginia Dec. 10 : Southern at Gonzaga



: Southern at Gonzaga Dec. 11 : Saint John's at UConn

: Saint John's at UConn Dec. 12 : Xavier at Providence



: Xavier at Providence Dec. 12 : Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Dec. 12 : Charleston Southern at Duke

: Charleston Southern at Duke Dec. 12 : Saint John's at Texas Tech



: Saint John's at Texas Tech Dec. 13 : Stanford at USC



: Stanford at USC Dec. 13 : SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern

: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern Dec. 13 : Texas at Baylor

: Texas at Baylor Dec. 13 : William & Mary at Virginia

: William & Mary at Virginia Dec. 13 : UConn at Georgetown

: UConn at Georgetown Dec. 15 : Tarleton State at Baylor



: Tarleton State at Baylor Dec. 15 : Detroit at Kentucky

: Detroit at Kentucky Dec. 15 : Seton Hall at Xavier

: Seton Hall at Xavier Dec. 16 : NC State at Louisville

: NC State at Louisville Dec. 16 : Northern Iowa at Wisconsin

: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin Dec. 18 : Xavier at DePaul

: Xavier at DePaul Dec. 17 : DePaul at Providence

: DePaul at Providence Dec. 19 : Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)

: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden) Dec. 19 : Gardner-Webb at Duke

: Gardner-Webb at Duke Dec. 19 : Houston at Alabama

: Houston at Alabama Dec. 19 : South Carolina at Clemson

: South Carolina at Clemson Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona

San Diego at Arizona Dec. 22 : Notre Dame at Syracuse



: Notre Dame at Syracuse Dec. 22 : VCU at LSU

: VCU at LSU Dec. 22 : UNLV at Wyoming

: UNLV at Wyoming Dec. 23 : UCLA at Oregon



: UCLA at Oregon Dec. 23 : South Carolina State at South Carolina

: South Carolina State at South Carolina Dec. 23 : UConn at DePaul

: UConn at DePaul Dec. 29 : South Carolina at Kentucky



: South Carolina at Kentucky Dec. 30 : Syracuse at Wake Forest

: Syracuse at Wake Forest Dec. 31 : San Diego State at UNLV

: San Diego State at UNLV Jan. 2 : North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)

: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12) Jan. 2 : DePaul at St. John's



: DePaul at St. John's Jan. 2 : Arizona State at Washington

: Arizona State at Washington Jan. 2 : Memphis at Temple



: Memphis at Temple Jan. 2 : Virginia Tech at Virginia



: Virginia Tech at Virginia Jan. 2 : San Diego State at UNLV



: San Diego State at UNLV Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State

Wisconsin at Penn State Jan. 4 : San Diego State at UNLV

: San Diego State at UNLV Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul

Villanova at DePaul Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF

Memphis at UCF Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue

Nebraska at Purdue Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Jan. 6 : UMass at George Washington



: UMass at George Washington Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State

Penn State at Ohio State Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah

Oregon State at Utah Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane

Temple at Tulane Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette

Villanova vs. Marquette Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh



Florida State at Pittsburgh Jan. 9 : Clemson at North Carolina



: Clemson at North Carolina Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Ole Miss Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado

Oregon State at Colorado Jan. 9 : LSU at Missouri

: LSU at Missouri Jan. 9 : Virginia Tech at Louisville

: Virginia Tech at Louisville Jan. 9 : Michigan at Penn State

: Michigan at Penn State Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse

Clemson at Syracuse Jan. 12 : West Virginia at Baylor



: West Virginia at Baylor Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Missouri Jan. 12 : Tennessee at Vanderbilt

: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee at South Carolina Jan. 13 : Illinois at Nebraska

: Illinois at Nebraska Jan. 13 : DePaul at Georgetown



: DePaul at Georgetown Jan. 13 : Iowa State at Kansas State

: Iowa State at Kansas State Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier

Villanova at Xavier Jan. 14 : Michigan State at Iowa



: Michigan State at Iowa Jan. 14 : SMU at Memphis

: SMU at Memphis Jan. 14 : Arizona State at Oregon



: Arizona State at Oregon Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida

Houston at South Florida Jan. 16 : Iowa State at Kansas

: Iowa State at Kansas Jan. 16 : Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Jan. 16 : Georgia Tech at NC State

: Georgia Tech at NC State Jan. 16 : Georgetown at Providence

: Georgetown at Providence Jan. 16 : Arizona at Oregon



: Arizona at Oregon Jan. 16 : TCU at West Virginia

: TCU at West Virginia Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall

Xavier at Seton Hall Jan. 17 : Wichita State at SMU



: Wichita State at SMU Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State

Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard

Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon

Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State

Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU

Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia

Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech

Jan. 20: Nebraska at Minnesota

Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn

Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette

Jan. 20: East Carolina at South Florida

Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

Jan. 20: SMU at Tulane

Jan. 20: Cincinnati at Temple

Jan. 21: USC at Stanford

Jan. 22: Seton Hall at Butler

Jan. 23: Texas at TCU

Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State

Jan. 23: Tulane at Tulsa

Jan. 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College

Jan. 24: Nebraska at Iowa

Jan. 24: South Florida at Wichita State

Jan. 26: Georgetown at Xavier