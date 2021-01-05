Oregon State became the latest major conference college basketball program to go on pause Tuesday, when the program announced a temporary halt to team activities "due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols." The pause will result in the Beavers' games at Utah and Colorado this week being postponed. The Pac-12 is expected to work with the programs on a rescheduling date.

The news from Oregon State followed a similar announcement from Villanova on Monday. The No. 3 Wildcats are having three Big East games postponed as a result of their pause. The issues at Oregon State and Villanova are just the latest in a college basketball season that has been filled with stops, starts and hasty scheduling rearrangements due to issues with COVID-19 that are expected to continue over the coming months.

In one prominent example of a scheduling change, No. 1 Gonzaga will now host BYU on Thursday night, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. The news was first reported by Vanquish the Foe. The reason is due to Gonzaga's next opponent, Santa Clara, needing more time to come off COVID pause, while BYU's next scheduled opponent — Pacific — is currently on COVID pause. The game is a bump up in the timeline, as BYU-GU was initially scheduled to be played on Feb. 6. The return game, at BYU, is still scheduled to be each team's final game in league play on Feb. 27.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul

Memphis at UCF



Nebraska at Purdue



Nebraska at Purdue Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah



Temple at Tulane

Temple at Tulane Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette

Villanova vs. Marquette Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado



Oregon State at Colorado Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

