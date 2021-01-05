Oregon State became the latest major conference college basketball program to go on pause Tuesday, when the program announced a temporary halt to team activities "due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols." The pause will result in the Beavers' games at Utah and Colorado this week being postponed. The Pac-12 is expected to work with the programs on a rescheduling date.
The news from Oregon State followed a similar announcement from Villanova on Monday. The No. 3 Wildcats are having three Big East games postponed as a result of their pause. The issues at Oregon State and Villanova are just the latest in a college basketball season that has been filled with stops, starts and hasty scheduling rearrangements due to issues with COVID-19 that are expected to continue over the coming months.
In one prominent example of a scheduling change, No. 1 Gonzaga will now host BYU on Thursday night, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. The news was first reported by Vanquish the Foe. The reason is due to Gonzaga's next opponent, Santa Clara, needing more time to come off COVID pause, while BYU's next scheduled opponent — Pacific — is currently on COVID pause. The game is a bump up in the timeline, as BYU-GU was initially scheduled to be played on Feb. 6. The return game, at BYU, is still scheduled to be each team's final game in league play on Feb. 27.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV