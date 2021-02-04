The SEC is dealing with a schedule hiccup as the league announced Friday that Florida's game at LSU has been postponed because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantine efforts within the Gators program. The Big Ten, ACC and Big East also have games affected Saturday with Michigan State-Michigan, Florida State-Pittsburgh and Xavier-Villanova getting postponed.
Also, Baylor coach Scott Drew and the Big 12 announced Thursday that the undefeated No. 2 Bears will have their next two games postponed, with Baylor citing "the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines" as the reason. Baylor was set to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. The league is expected to work with the teams to reschedule the games.
The interruption comes as the Bears (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) have positioned themselves as the unquestioned frontrunners in the Big 12 and heavy favorites to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month. They are one of just three unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball along with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 25 Drake, and the only one of the trio that plays in a major conference. The Bears have yet to win a game by fewer than eight points and soundly defeated No. 6 Texas 83-69 on Tuesday night.
Those are just a few of the programs experiencing now or in recent weeks similar struggles, so below we're tracking all the major postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Feb. 6: TCU at Baylor
- Feb. 6: Florida at LSU
- Feb. 6: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Feb. 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
- Feb. 6: Michigan State at Michigan
- Feb. 7: Xavier at Villanova
- Feb. 9: Florida State at Virginia Tech
- Feb. 10: Baylor at Oklahoma
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
- Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
- Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
- Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri
- Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
- Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
- Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor
- Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina
- Jan. 13: Illinois at Nebraska
- Jan. 13: DePaul at Georgetown
- Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
- Jan. 14: Michigan State at Iowa
- Jan. 14: SMU at Memphis
- Jan. 14: Arizona State at Oregon
- Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida
- Jan. 16: Iowa State at Kansas
- Jan. 16: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
- Jan. 16: Georgetown at Providence
- Jan. 16: Arizona at Oregon
- Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia
- Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall
- Jan. 17: Wichita State at SMU
- Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State
- Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard
- Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
- Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon
- Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State
- Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU
- Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia
- Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
- Jan. 20: Nebraska at Minnesota
- Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn
- Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette
- Jan. 20: East Carolina at South Florida
- Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 20: SMU at Tulane
- Jan. 20: Cincinnati at Temple
- Jan. 21: USC at Stanford
- Jan. 22: Seton Hall at Butler
- Jan. 23: Texas at TCU
- Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech
- Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State
- Jan. 23: Tulane at Tulsa
- Jan. 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College
- Jan. 24: Nebraska at Iowa
- Jan. 24: South Florida at Wichita State
- Jan. 26: Georgetown at Xavier
- Jan. 27: Wichita State at Cincinnati
- Jan. 27: Temple at South Florida
- Jan. 27: Boston College at Clemson
- Jan. 28: Villanova at UConn
- Jan. 28: Oregon at UCLA
- Jan. 30: San Francisco at BYU
- Jan. 30: St. Bonaventure at Davidson
- Jan. 30: Indiana at Michigan
- Jan. 30: Boston College at Louisville
- Jan. 30: Cincinnati at South Florida
- Jan. 30: Oregon at USC
- Jan. 31: UConn at St. John's
- Feb. 1: Oregon at UCLA
- Feb. 2: Kentucky at Missouri (moved to Feb. 3)
- Feb. 2: Florida State at Boston College
- Feb. 3: Louisville at Syracuse
- Feb. 3: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
- Feb. 3: Xavier at DePaul
- Feb. 3: Michigan at Northwestern
- Feb. 4: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga