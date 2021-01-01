An ACC showdown between Virginia and Virginia Tech, scheduled initially for Saturday, Jan. 2 in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been postponed, the league announced on Friday. The postponement comes after a staffer in Virginia's program tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining was conducted. A date to make up the game has not yet been set.

The Virginia women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday against Louisville is also postponed.

Those are among the latest -- but not the first, and certainly not the last -- postponements or cancelations this season that are COVID-induced. There are a handful of other games that were originally scheduled for Saturday that are now off indefinitely including UNC at Syracuse, Arizona State at Washington and San Diego State at UNLV.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 2 : North Carolina at Syracuse

Jan. 2 : Arizona State at Washington

Jan. 2 : Memphis at Temple



Jan. 2 : Virginia Tech at Virginia



Jan. 2 : San Diego State at UNLV

Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

