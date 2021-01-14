Michigan State's efforts to get back on track following a 2-4 start to Big Ten play are hitting a snag after two players tested positive for COVID-19. After Thursday's scheduled game at Iowa was postponed, it has also been announced that Sunday's showdown with Indiana has been postponed as well.

Indiana and Michigan State are expected to work with the league to "identify options for rescheduling the contest," according to an announcement from Indiana. For Michigan State, the consecutive postponed games could end up meaning the program goes 15 days between games at a time when it is trying to cement an identity in the nation's toughest conference. Michigan State's next scheduled game is Jan. 23 against Illinois.

The Spartans rose to No. 4 in the AP poll amid a 6-0 start but have since dropped from the poll after losing four of six games to begin conference play, including a 55-54 home loss to Purdue on Friday. Coach Tom Izzo said Wednesday that players Steven Izzo and Mady Sissoko tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," Tom Izzo said. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I'm really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols."

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 14 : Michigan State at Iowa



: Michigan State at Iowa Jan. 14 : SMU at Memphis

: SMU at Memphis Jan. 14 : Arizona State at Oregon



: Arizona State at Oregon Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida

Houston at South Florida Jan. 16 : Georgetown at Providence

: Georgetown at Providence Jan. 16 : Arizona at Oregon



: Arizona at Oregon Jan. 16 : TCU at West Virginia

: TCU at West Virginia Jan. 17 : Wichita State at SMU



: Wichita State at SMU Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State

Indiana at Michigan State Jan. 19 : Oklahoma State at West Virginia



: Oklahoma State at West Virginia Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations