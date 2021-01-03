Wisconsin's fast start to Big Ten play hit an interruption over the weekend, as the Badgers and Penn State jointly announced that their Sunday game scheduled to be played at Penn State will be postponed. Both schools termed the decision as a mutual agreement due to "health and safety" concerns." The schools are expected to work with the Big Ten on options for rescheduling the game.
The No. 6 Badgers are off to a 3-1 start in league play and tied for second in the league standings behind Michigan, which was the only team still unbeaten in Big Ten play entering Sunday's action. Penn State, meanwhile, will get a bit more time to regroup due to the postponement after the Nittany Lions fell to 0-3 in conference play with an 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana on Wednesday.
ACC games scheduled for Saturday between Duke and Florida State and Virginia and Virginia Tech were were among the other prominent games postponed this weekend, while another ACC matchup was tweaked. With Syracuse's program on pause due to COVID-19 protocols, North Carolina received a visit from Notre Dame instead of the Orange. The Tar Heels squeaked out a 66-65 win over the Fighting Irish in the quickly assembled game. Those are among the latest -- but not the first, and certainly not the last -- postponements or cancelations this season that are COVID-induced. Here are some of the others.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV