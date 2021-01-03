Wisconsin's fast start to Big Ten play hit an interruption over the weekend, as the Badgers and Penn State jointly announced that their Sunday game scheduled to be played at Penn State will be postponed. Both schools termed the decision as a mutual agreement due to "health and safety" concerns." The schools are expected to work with the Big Ten on options for rescheduling the game.

The No. 6 Badgers are off to a 3-1 start in league play and tied for second in the league standings behind Michigan, which was the only team still unbeaten in Big Ten play entering Sunday's action. Penn State, meanwhile, will get a bit more time to regroup due to the postponement after the Nittany Lions fell to 0-3 in conference play with an 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

ACC games scheduled for Saturday between Duke and Florida State and Virginia and Virginia Tech were were among the other prominent games postponed this weekend, while another ACC matchup was tweaked. With Syracuse's program on pause due to COVID-19 protocols, North Carolina received a visit from Notre Dame instead of the Orange. The Tar Heels squeaked out a 66-65 win over the Fighting Irish in the quickly assembled game. Those are among the latest -- but not the first, and certainly not the last -- postponements or cancelations this season that are COVID-induced. Here are some of the others.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 2 : North Carolina at Syracuse

: North Carolina at Syracuse Jan. 2 : DePaul at St. John's



: DePaul at St. John's Jan. 2 : Arizona State at Washington

: Arizona State at Washington Jan. 2 : Memphis at Temple



: Memphis at Temple Jan. 2 : Virginia Tech at Virginia



: Virginia Tech at Virginia Jan. 2 : San Diego State at UNLV



: San Diego State at UNLV Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations