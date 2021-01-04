Just one day after returning to practice following a week-long pause due to COVID-19 issues, No. 3 Villanova announced Monday that it is going back on pause and is postponing its next three games. The Wildcats (8-1, 3-0 Big East) were scheduled to play at DePaul on Tuesday and host Marquette on Friday. Those games and next Wednesday's games at Xavier have all been postponed with no makeup dates solidified.
"We are obviously going through a tough time right now in our program," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "We had quarantined for 10 days with nine consecutive days of negative tests for all players. On the 11lth day of our quarantine we practiced together, for the first time (Sunday). We test every day before practice. So, today we were getting ready to practice and head to DePaul this afternoon, and we learned we had two positive tests from players. That immediately shuts us down and puts us into a 10-day quarantine at least. That's what we know exactly at this time. We're in that mode of trying to figure that out."
The issues at Villanova are just the latest in a college basketball season that has been filled with stops and starts due to issues with COVID-19 that are expected to continue over the coming months. The NCAA announced Monday that the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
