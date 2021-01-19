College basketball continues to lose games on a near-daily basis due to the coronavirus. On Tuesday, more matchups scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday were postponed or canceled.
The highest-profile one was No. 16 Virginia Tech's home game against Boston College due to the Eagles reporting a positive COVID-19 test. Others include Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, George Washington at Dayton, Saint Louis at UMass and Temple at Cincinnati.
It remains to be seen if the GW-Dayton and SLU-UMass games can be rescheduled. No. 25 Saint Louis is 7-1 but has not played a game since Dec. 23. George Washington temporarily relocated its operations to nearby Fairfax, Virginia, and was practicing at George Mason's facility in recent days due to the extreme security measures around Washington in advance of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.
Michigan State has been forced to postpone another game because of ongoing struggles to contain a COVID-19 outbreak within its program. The team announced on Monday it will not play against Illinois this coming Saturday, its third postponement this month.
In the ACC, Virginia may have to wait to build on the momentum of Saturday's dominant 85-50 win at No. 12 Clemson after it was announced Sunday that the Cavaliers' game against NC State, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program. It's the second straight postponement for NC State, which had a positive test in its program.
Unless another opponent becomes available and gets added to Virginia's schedule, the postponement means the Cavaliers could be off for a full week just as they appeared to be hitting their stride. The Cavaliers entered Saturday's thrashing of Clemson ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll but with no impressive wins on their resume. That changed in the dismantling of the Tigers, which constituted the second-largest road win over a ranked team in NCAA history.
Virginia wasn't the only ranked team to get bad news about this week's schedule on Sunday, as No. 4 Texas also learned that its Wednesday game has been postponed. The Longhorns were supposed to play Iowa State, but the Cyclones have paused team activities due to COVID-19. It is the third straight Iowa State game to be postponed.
Texas' game at TCU scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed. TCU announced that its home game vs. Texas Tech on Wednesday will also be postponed after testing revealed issues including Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon announcing he has tested positive for the virus.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Jan. 19: UCLA at Oregon
- Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia
- Jan. 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 20: Texas Tech at TCU
- Jan. 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
- Jan. 20: Xavier at UConn
- Jan. 20: Georgetown at Marquette
- Jan. 20: Minnesota at Nebraska
- Jan. 20: NC State at Virginia
- Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State
- Jan. 20: Saint Louis at UMass
- Jan. 20: George Washington at Dayton
- Jan. 20: Temple at Cincinnati
- Jan. 23: Illinois at Michigan State
- Jan. 23: Texas at TCU
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming
- Dec. 23: UCLA at Oregon
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 2: North Carolina at Syracuse (rescheduled for Jan. 12)
- Jan. 2: DePaul at St. John's
- Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
- Jan. 2: Memphis at Temple
- Jan. 2: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- Jan. 2: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin at Penn State
- Jan. 4: San Diego State at UNLV
- Jan. 5: Villanova at DePaul
- Jan. 5: Memphis at UCF
- Jan. 5: Nebraska at Purdue
- Jan. 6: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- Jan. 6: UMass at George Washington
- Jan. 6: Penn State at Ohio State
- Jan. 6: Oregon State at Utah
- Jan. 6: Temple at Tulane
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Jan. 8: Villanova vs. Marquette
- Jan. 9: Florida State at Pittsburgh
- Jan. 9: Clemson at North Carolina
- Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss
- Jan. 9: Oregon State at Colorado
- Jan. 9: LSU at Missouri
- Jan. 9: Virginia Tech at Louisville
- Jan. 9: Michigan at Penn State
- Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor
- Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina
- Jan. 13: Illinois at Nebraska
- Jan. 13: DePaul at Georgetown
- Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State
- Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier
- Jan. 14: Michigan State at Iowa
- Jan. 14: SMU at Memphis
- Jan. 14: Arizona State at Oregon
- Jan. 14: Houston at South Florida
- Jan. 16: Iowa State at Kansas
- Jan. 16: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
- Jan. 16: Georgetown at Providence
- Jan. 16: Arizona at Oregon
- Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia
- Jan. 16: Xavier at Seton Hall
- Jan. 17: Wichita State at SMU
- Jan. 17: Indiana at Michigan State
- Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Howard