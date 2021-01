A top-25 showdown between Baylor and West Virginia slated for Tuesday has been postponed after COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program popped up on Monday morning. A date to make up the game is expected to be set at a later time. West Virginia's upcoming games against TCU and Oklahoma State, scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, respectively, are also postponed, the Big 12 announced Tuesday afternoon.

They are one of a handful of high-major games that are now off the Tuesday schedule as teams grapple with the challenges the pandemic continues to present. Syracuse-Clemson is also off Tuesday as the Tigers program remains in limbo as it deals with its own contact tracing and quarantine measures after a positive test this week. They also had to postpone their game Saturday against North Carolina.

The Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played Tuesday.

In addition, Tennessee at Vanderbilt has also been postponed. That game was added to the schedule late because Vandy-Missouri had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Missouri's program. Tennessee's original opponent, South Carolina, also had to back out of its meeting because of its own issues.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Jan. 12: Clemson at Syracuse

: West Virginia at Baylor Jan. 12: Vanderbilt at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Missouri Jan. 12 : Tennessee at Vanderbilt



: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Jan. 13 : Illinois at Nebraska



: Illinois at Nebraska Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee at South Carolina Jan. 13 : Iowa State at Kansas State



: Iowa State at Kansas State Jan. 13: Villanova at Xavier

Villanova at Xavier Jan. 14 : Arizona State at Oregon



: Arizona State at Oregon Jan. 16 : Arizona at Oregon



: Arizona at Oregon Jan. 16 : TCU at West Virginia

: TCU at West Virginia Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after 0-9 start, citing decision to "focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes.")



Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations