College basketball games this week on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, tip times, live stream, how to watch online
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
Suffering from a little separation anxiety with football lying dormant for another week-plus? Not to fear -- CBS Sports has the perfect sports remedy ahead of the Feb. 3 Super Bowl with wall-to-wall coverage of college hoops this week and next. All the hoops you can handle, all in one place.
The action starts Tuesday night with a doubleheader on CBS Sports Network then repeats itself each week night, culminating with a full slate on Saturday and Sunday to satisfy your sports fix as the road to the Final Four winds its way to Minneapolis.
Be sure to tune in using the viewing information provided below, and use the viewing guide as a resource for what to watch. As always, the SportsLine pick sheet is always your best resource for odds, betting tips and more.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Tuesday, Jan. 22: Wichita State at USF, 8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Jan. 22: New Mexico at UNLV, 10 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 23: VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 23: Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State, 9 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 23: Colorado State at No. 7 Nevada, 11 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Jan. 24: Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Jan. 24: Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m. ET
- Friday, Jan. 25: No. 14 Buffalo at Kent State, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 26: Colgate at Loyola (MD), 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 26: Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 26: Utah State at New Mexico, 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 26: Wichita State at UConn, 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 26: UNLV at San Diego State, 8 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 27: Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 27: Indiana State at Illinois State, 2 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 27: UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
