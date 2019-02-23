College basketball games to watch on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, live stream, tip times, how to watch online

What a slate of hoops we have on tap over the next week on CBS Sports Network.

Among the many big games on tap is No. 6 Nevada looking to rebound from just its second loss all season against Fresno State, unranked Utah State looking to capitalize on said loss in the Mountain West, and a mix of AAC and A10 games of interest with potential NCAA Tournament ramifications at stake.

So with less than one month until Selection Sunday, sit back, relax and use the handy guide below to catch all the action over the next few days on CBS Sports Network.

Here's all the games you need to know:

College basketball on CBS Sports Network

Viewing information