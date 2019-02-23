College basketball games to watch on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, live stream, tip times, how to watch online
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
What a slate of hoops we have on tap over the next week on CBS Sports Network.
Among the many big games on tap is No. 6 Nevada looking to rebound from just its second loss all season against Fresno State, unranked Utah State looking to capitalize on said loss in the Mountain West, and a mix of AAC and A10 games of interest with potential NCAA Tournament ramifications at stake.
So with less than one month until Selection Sunday, sit back, relax and use the handy guide below to catch all the action over the next few days on CBS Sports Network.
Here's all the games you need to know:
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, Feb. 23: Navy vs. Colgate, 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23: Saint Louis vs. Dayton, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23: Northern Illinois vs. Toledo, 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23: Fresno State vs. No. 6 Nevada, 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 24: SMU vs. UCF, 12:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 24: Drake vs. Illinois State, 2:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 26: Saint Louis vs. VCU, 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 26: San Diego State vs. Utah State, 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 27: DePaul vs. Georgetown, 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 27: Cincinnati vs. SMU, 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 27: UNLV vs. No. 6 Nevada, 11:00 p.m.
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College hoops expert picks for Saturday
Saturday's slate is going to be a good one, so make your picks only after seeing what our experts...
-
How to watch: Xavier vs. Villanova
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's big game in the Big East
-
How to watch: UNC-Florida State
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's UNC-FSU game
-
How to watch: Kentucky vs. Auburn
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Kentucky-Auburn game
-
Bubble watch: Last call for Alabama
Tracking the bubble teams in action Saturday
-
Durant won Naismith in 2006-07
Zion Williamson is the latest and greatest freshman in college basketball, but Durant was the...