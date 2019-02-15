College basketball games to watch on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, tip times, live stream, how to watch online
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
Saturday and Sunday is loaded with college hoops games of consequence. And this time of year, most every game has a heightened level of significance. With just over a month until Selection Sunday, teams this time of year are either looking to either boost their standing for March Madness, or to perform well enough to merit consideration for inclusion.
That's why Saturday and Sunday's slate of games on CBS Sports Network packs plenty of punch.
In addition to Army taking on Navy nearly two years to the date of one of the most inexplicable meltdowns in Navy basketball history, we've got Atlantic 10 darkhorse Saint Louis looking to crawl out of its slump against La Salle, two Mountain West programs in Boise State and San Diego State squaring off in San Diego, and No. 9 Houston trying to avoid a road upset against a woeful Tulane team that has lost 13 straight.
Here's all the games you need to know:
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday: Army West Point vs. Navy, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday: La Salle vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Boise State vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. ET
- Sunday: No. 9 Houston vs. Tulane, 2:00 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
