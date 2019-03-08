College basketball games to watch this weekend on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, live stream, tip times, how to watch
This weekend has much in store for college hoops heads. Between regular season conference races coming to a close and postseason conference tournaments getting underway, there will be plenty enough basketball to acclimate and pace yourself for the most splendid time of the season: March Madness.
As teams scramble to pad NCAA Tournament resumes -- or simply to get into the Big Dance -- here's all the games you need to know this weekend on CBS Sports Network:
- Saturday, March 9 at 3 p.m. ET: Old Dominion vs. UAB
- Saturday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Wichita State vs. Tulane
- Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET: San Diego State vs. No. 17 Nevada
- Sunday, March 10 at 12 p.m. ET: Navy vs. Colgate
- Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. ET: Lehigh vs. Bucknell
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
