No. 3 Duke is outscoring opponents by an average margin of 20.2 points per game, which is tops in the nation. That's a testament to both the Blue Devils and to the inferiority of their ACC opposition. A Feb. 8 loss at No. 18 Clemson, one of few competent conference foes on Duke's schedule, is its only blemish since November losses to Kentucky and Kansas.

Finally, Duke will be tested by someone outside the ACC on Saturday, as it travels to Madison Square Garden to face a talented Illinois team that should be hungry after consecutive double-digit losses against Michigan State and Wisconsin. The game will gave will offer a fascinating gauge at how the Blue Devils may stack up in a potential second round NCAA Tournament game.

With quality teams like Creighton, UConn, Baylor and Gonzaga hanging at as either No. 8 or No. 9 seeds in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, potential No. 1 seed Duke could end up facing a big neutral-site test on Saturday or Sunday during the opening weekend of the Big Dance.

That's exactly what the Illinois game will be: a big neutral-site test. Like Duke, the Illini rely heavily on a talented freshman core. How the Blue Devils handle a buzzy environment and quality foe will be a lesson to contemplate when filling out a bracket after Selection Sunday in just a few weeks. Because it's become quite obvious by now that the Blue Devils aren't going to show any warts against the bad teams in their league.

Here is the grading rundown of how the top-10 teams in action during the week fared in their games.

Top-10 teams off in midweek: No. 6 Tennessee

No. 1 Auburn

Result: 67-60 win vs. Arkansas

Auburn squandered a 9-point lead with under seven minutes left and briefly let unranked Arkansas take the lead before returning to life down the stretch. Few others could go 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half of a close game and still win. National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome turned in his 16th double-double of the season for the Tigers with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Grade: B

No. 2 Florida

Result: 85-63 win vs. Oklahoma

Florida took command midway through the first half and never gave struggling Oklahoma even a glimmer of hope. Seven of the Gators' 10 SEC victories are by double-digits, and five of them are by 20+. With games at LSU and Georgia up next, Florida could easily enter March on a seven-game winning streak full of dominant point spreads. Grade: A

No. 3 Duke

Result: 80-62 win vs. Virginia

It's a testament to Jon Scheyer's coaching and the maturity of Duke's roster that the Blue Devils continue to handle business against inferior ACC opposition with ease. Virginia was the league's latest victim, as Duke built a 27-point lead behind a trio of 17-point performances from Cooper Flagg Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans. Saturday's game against Illinois at Madison Square Garden will provide a rare challenge. Grade: A

No. 4 Alabama

Result: 110-98 loss at Missouri

Four days after surrendering 94 points in a home loss to No. 1 Auburn, Alabama gave up 110 or more in a game for just the second time since 1973. Increasingly, it appears defense -- or the lack of it -- could be a limiting factor in the Crimson Tide's aspirations. Bama simply couldn't stop fouling as Missouri attempted 47 free throws, its most-ever in a non-overtime game. Grade: C-

No. 5 Houston

Result: 80-65 win at Arizona State

Perhaps it's because Houston doesn't have a projected lottery pick. Or maybe it's because coach Kelvin Sampson doesn't have a showy personality. Or it could be the Cougars' methodical, grinding style of play. Whatever the reason, Houston doesn't quite get the credit it deserves for how it's obliterating the Big 12. The Cougars are 14-1 in league play after another systematic beatdown of a helpless foe. Grade: A

Result: 70-54 loss at Mississippi State

After winning five straight games — mostly against the SEC's lower half — Texas A&M was creeping into the No. 1 seed conversation entering Tuesday's game at No. 21 Mississippi State. That discussion can be put on hold for now after the Aggies suffered their worst loss of the season. A whopping 14 second-half turnovers were a reminder of how erratic A&M is. Grade: C-

No. 8 Iowa State

Result: 79-65 win vs. Colorado

Iowa State used a four-game run against poor competition to steady the ship following a three-game losing streak. Now comes a true test of where the Cyclones stand, as they head to play league-leading Houston on Saturday. One positive development is that starting forward Milan Momcilovic's shooting stroke appears unaffected by the hand injury that kept him out for a chunk of Big 12 play. Grade: B+

No. 9 Texas Tech

Result: 69-66 loss at TCU

Texas Tech got worked on the glass by TCU, as its 15-7 deficit in offensive rebounds led to a 17-10 differential in second-chance points. The Red Raiders shot the ball well (49.1%) but couldn't keep the Horned Frogs off the free-throw in the second half. While it was a costly loss for Texas Tech's hopes of sharing the Big 12 title, losses like this are the cost of doing business on the road in a good league. Grade: C

Result: 82-58 win at DePaul

St. John's let DePaul hang around for much of the first half before using an 11-0 run to build separation in what quickly became a rout. Stingy defense was the calling card, per usual, as the Blue Demons shot just 32.7%. But a poor-shooting St. John's also shot better than usual, hitting 42.9% of its 3-pointers. If the Red Storm can start hitting outside shots at that clip, watch out. Grade: A

No. 11 Wisconsin

Result: 95-74 win vs. Illinois

John Tonje continues to stand out as one of the nation's top surprise transfers. The former Colorado State and Missouri guard scored 31 points in an evisceration of a talented Illinois team. Tonje's emergence as a potential All-American has coincided with a remarkable transformation from the Badgers into one of the nation's best offenses. Grade: A+