Iowa State's dream start came with the help of an enhanced offensive attack as the Cyclones roared to a 15-1 record and No. 2 ranking behind the highest-scoring team of coach T.J. Otzelberger's four-year tenure. But after three straight losses and four defeats in their last six, the Cyclones are slumping hard entering Saturday's game against TCU.

ISU shot a season-low 36.5% in a stunning 80-61 home loss to Kansas State last Saturday and followed it up with an even worse showing in a 69-52 loss at Kansas on Monday. The Cyclones shot just 30.6% against the Jayhawks and couldn't even hit free throws as they made just 11 of 20 shots from the charity stripe.

Iowa State's recent struggles underscore the importance of Milan Momcilovic, who has been out nearly a month due to a hand injury. The sophomore forward rates as the Cyclones' top offensive player, per evanmiya.com. At 6-8, he's a matchup problem for many opponents, and that's reflected in his shooting splits. Momcilovic's 44.3% 3-point shooting mark is tops on the team, and he was making 50% of his twos before the injury.

The Cyclones not only need him back, but they need to hope that post-injury Momcilovic is similarly as effective as the pre-injury version.

Here is the full grading rundown of the 10 highest-ranked teams that played weekday games.

Top-10 teams that didn't play midweek games: No. 3 Alabama, No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 1 Auburn

Result: 98-70 win vs. Oklahoma

Auburn continues making life in the nation's most difficult conference look easy. The Tigers led by double digits for the entire second half against Oklahoma and were absolutely dominant late with 30 points over the final 10 minutes. Ferocious defense had a lot to do with it as Dylan Cardwell rejected six shots for a team that ranks No. 1 nationally in blocks per game at seven. Grade: A

No. 2 Duke

Result: 83-54 win at Syracuse

Duke's nation-best 16-game winning streak now includes 13 double-digit victories after the Blue Devils extinguished Syracuse with little problem. The Blue Devils' 56.6% shooting mark was its best of the season as five players reached double figures. When Cooper Flagg takes just seven shots and you're winning by 29 on the road, things are obviously clicking. Grade: A

No. 4 Tennessee

Result: 85-81 win vs. Missouri

On a night when Missouri found some holes in Tennessee's stout defense, the Volunteers' offense rose to the occasion by shooting 50% from the floor. It was the Vols' most-efficient performance in SEC play as they hit 10 of 15 shots from beyond the arc. Star point guard Zakai Zeigler scored 21 on just nine shots after missing one game due to a knee injury. Grade: A-

No. 5 Houston

Result: 72-63 win vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State shot 51% percent against Houston's ferocious defense, which is the best mark anyone has posted against the Cougars aside from No. 1 Auburn. But Houston was relentless on the glass, outscoring the Cowboys 16-0 in second-chance points behind a double-double from J'Wan Roberts. Grade: B+

No. 6 Florida

Result: 86-75 win vs. Vanderbilt

Florida got pushed by a pesky Vanderbilt team but was flaming hot in the second half. Will Richard led the charge with 16 of his game-high 21 points after the break as the Gators shot 64.3% from the floor to flush the taste of a blowout loss at Tennessee. Florida did it without star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who missed the game due to an ankle injury. Grade: A-

No. 7 Purdue

Result: 90-81 win at Iowa

Purdue guard Braden Smith showed why he's a prime candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year as he poured in 31 points on 11 of 15 shooting in an offensive firefight. Trey Kaufman-Renn also continues to thrive in an increased role. The 6-9 center scored 25 against the Hawkeyes and is averaging 22.4 points over Purdue's last five games. Grade: A-

No. 8 Iowa State

Result: 69-52 loss at Kansas

Iowa State dropped its third straight game with a miserable 30.6% shooting performance that include a 3 for 21 mark from beyond the arc. The Cyclones desperately need sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic back from a hand injury. Four of their five losses have come in the eight games he's missed. Grade: F

No. 9 Michigan State

Result: 63-61 loss at UCLA

Michigan State's 13-game winning streak screeched to a halt during the program's first-ever swing through the Big Ten's new southern California bloc. The Spartans lost the turnover battle 16-3 in their Tuesday night loss at UCLA after falling 70-64 at USC on Saturday. Michigan State failed to score over the final 2:05 against the Bruins. Grade: C

No. 11 Marquette

Result: 70-64 loss at St. John's

Marquette hit the brick wall known as the St. John's defense in the second half on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles missed their last seven shots from the floor. Star guard Kam Jones did his part by scoring 13 of his 15 points after the break. But sidekicks Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell combined to go just 1 for 11 from the floor after halftime. Grade: C

No. 12 St. John's

Result: 70-64 win vs. Marquette

St. John's owns the nation's fifth longest winning streak at nine games after extending its lead in the Big East standings with a head-turning win over Marquette. Prized transfer Kadary Richmond had arguably his best game with the Red Storm, producing a near triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Grade: A