College basketball: How to watch Hofstra vs. Northeastern on CBS Sports Digital
Hofstra is undefeated in CAA play, whereas Northeastern is tied for second
Hofstra basketball is hoping to make a statement on Saturday against Northeastern, and begin to break away from the rest of the CAA. The Pride is 9-0 in conference play so far this year -- 19-3 overall -- whereas Northeastern is tied for second place at 6-3. Northeastern is 12-9 on the season, and it's tied with Delaware in conference play.
Hofstra has won its last four games by an average of 17.25 points, but Northeastern isn't quite James Madison or Charleston. The Huskies are looking to build a winning streak, but to do so they'll have to beat the best in the conference. Doing that will involve slowing down Justin Wright-Foreman, who has been dominant for Hofstra this season.
Here's how you can watch Hofstra take on Northeastern in this CAA showdown.
Hofstra vs. Northeastern
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
