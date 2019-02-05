College Basketball National Player of the Week: Campbell’s Chris Clemons nears 3,000 career points

The NCAA Tournament will be better if Chris Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels are involved.

The 5-foot-9 senior stud is CBS Sports' choice for National Player of the Week after his amazing back-to-back 39-point performances -- both wins -- upped Campbell's record to 6-2 in the Big South and 13-9 overall. Clemons isn't just the POTW because of is 39.0-point, 5.0-rebound, 3.0-assist average in the past week.

He also hit one of the most cocksure winners of the season when Campbell beat Radford at the buzzer for the second straight year -- both daggers delivered by Clemons. Here's the 68-67 win on the road against the best team in the Big South.

Radford cannot wait for this dude to get out of the league. Clemons also dropped 39 against Longwood on Saturday in an 83-62 win, tying his career-best with 10 3-pointers. For the week he made 18 of his 33 3-point attempts (54.5 percent), hit 87.5 percent of his free throws (14 for 16) and was 5 of 10 from 2-point range. Born scorer. So fun to watch.

Clemons' story has become well-known in college basketball over the past year, as he's been the most potent bucket-getting in the sport. He's approaching the 3,000-point barrier, and when he gets there he'll become the ninth player in men's Division I history to achieve the feat. Clemons is at 2,875 points heading into Campbell's game Thursday at High Point. This past week, he jumped over Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on the all-time scoring list.

Next up is Elvin Hayes, who sits just nine points ahead of Clemons and is about to go from No. 12 to No. 13.

The nation's leading scorer (29.2 ppg), needs 125 points to hit the coveted 3K mark. If he plays to his average, he'll make history on Feb. 21, when the Fighting Camels host High Point in the return game of their season series.