College Basketball National Player of the Week: Murray State's Ja Morant is more than a dunking highlight machine

You've seen the highlights. You've heard the buzz. You may be aware that he's now projected in some corners of the internet as a top-five draft pick in 2019.

And now, after a record-setting performance, Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant is the CBS Sports College Basketball National Player of the Week. Murray State -- which is 15-2 and setting up nicely as a potential Cinderella come March -- had a 2-0 week in which Morant averaged averaged 33.5 points, 10.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds. He also made 57.6 percent of shots, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range.

It was an awesome stretch for someone who's turned into the breakout player in college basketball this season. Morant put up 40 points on Saturday in Murray State's 82-72 win over SIU Edwardsville. Per the Ohio Valley Conference, Morant became the first Division I player in the past 20 years to have 40 points, 11 assists and five steals in a regulation game. Astounding stuff from someone who is as must-watch as anyone in college hoops not named Zion.

Morant also set an OVC record by making all 21 of his foul shots in the SIUE game. The previous mark was 17 for 17, made back in the 1960s.

Morant is averaging 24.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and, most importantly, 10.6 assists. His assist rate is No. 1 in college basketball. And now we wait to see what he does next, because he looks capable of almost anything on a college basketball court.