College Basketball National Player of the Week: Quinnipiac's Cameron Young joins exclusive club

It was a nice week for standout college basketball performances.

Duke's RJ Barrett notched just the fourth triple-double in program history.

Campbell's Chris Clemons crossed the 3,000-point plateau for his career, becoming just the ninth men's D-I player in history to do so.

Charleston's Grant Riller had 43 in a loss to Hofstra.

St. John's L.J. Figueroa put up 22 and 12 in keying his team to a huge comeback win against ranked Villanova.

Austin Peay's Terry Taylor averaged 33.5 points and 13.0 rebounds last week vs. Murray State and Morehead State.

And there were more to consider, for sure.

But when you score the most points in a Division I game in a decade-plus, you get Player of the Week. That's a simple rule to adhere to. Congratulations to Quinnipiac's Cameron Young, who dropped 55 on Siena in a 107-100 triple-OT win on Sunday afternoon.

Young was 15-of-24, including nine 3-pointers. He earned 16 of his points from the foul line -- meaning he notched 55 points on 24 shots. That's efficiency! Young's 55 is a MAAC record, breaking the previous mark of 46.

WATCH: Here's Cameron Young's three that tied it up at the end of 2OT.#BobcatNation #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/OT4SXamhLp — Quinnipiac Men's Basketball (@QU_MBB) February 17, 2019

Young did this while going up against the CBS Sports Freshman of the Week, Siena's Jalen Pickett, who had 46!

It's wild to consider how hard it is for a player to get to 55 in modern college basketball, but fortunately for Young, he had 55 minutes to do it. He's only the third player to hit that mark since 2000, though. Here are the other two.

In a triple-OT win over Siena, Cameron Young of @QU_MBB scored 55 points, the third most by any Division I player this century:



Eddie House, ASU: 61

Ben Woodside, NDSU: 60

Cameron Young, Quinnipiac: 55 — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 17, 2019

Young has scored at least 25 points in eight of his 25 games this season.

Quinnipiac is tied atop the MAAC standings (9-5) with Canisius. Four regular season games remain, highlighted by a pivotal road tilt vs. 9-6 Monmouth on Sunday. The Bobcats have never made the NCAA Tournament, but behind Young and his conference-leading 22.8 points per game, they've got a shot. Former Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy is in his second season guiding the program.