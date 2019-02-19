College Basketball National Player of the Week: Quinnipiac's Cameron Young joins exclusive club
A triple-OT classic at Siena provided a game -- and a pair of performances -- for the record books
It was a nice week for standout college basketball performances.
- Duke's RJ Barrett notched just the fourth triple-double in program history.
- Campbell's Chris Clemons crossed the 3,000-point plateau for his career, becoming just the ninth men's D-I player in history to do so.
- Charleston's Grant Riller had 43 in a loss to Hofstra.
- St. John's L.J. Figueroa put up 22 and 12 in keying his team to a huge comeback win against ranked Villanova.
- Austin Peay's Terry Taylor averaged 33.5 points and 13.0 rebounds last week vs. Murray State and Morehead State.
And there were more to consider, for sure.
But when you score the most points in a Division I game in a decade-plus, you get Player of the Week. That's a simple rule to adhere to. Congratulations to Quinnipiac's Cameron Young, who dropped 55 on Siena in a 107-100 triple-OT win on Sunday afternoon.
Young was 15-of-24, including nine 3-pointers. He earned 16 of his points from the foul line -- meaning he notched 55 points on 24 shots. That's efficiency! Young's 55 is a MAAC record, breaking the previous mark of 46.
Young did this while going up against the CBS Sports Freshman of the Week, Siena's Jalen Pickett, who had 46!
It's wild to consider how hard it is for a player to get to 55 in modern college basketball, but fortunately for Young, he had 55 minutes to do it. He's only the third player to hit that mark since 2000, though. Here are the other two.
Young has scored at least 25 points in eight of his 25 games this season.
Quinnipiac is tied atop the MAAC standings (9-5) with Canisius. Four regular season games remain, highlighted by a pivotal road tilt vs. 9-6 Monmouth on Sunday. The Bobcats have never made the NCAA Tournament, but behind Young and his conference-leading 22.8 points per game, they've got a shot. Former Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy is in his second season guiding the program.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ticket prices soaring for UNC-Duke
The demand for access to this heated rivalry has risen quite a bit
-
Jalen Pickett leads Frosh Watch
Pickett is also the pick -- beating out RJ Barrett -- for the CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of...
-
Looking back at Elton Brand's POY season
Take a look back at Brand's college career, including 1998-99 when he was named Naismith Player...
-
Top 25 And 1: Virginia holds at No. 3
The Cavaliers are 23-2 on the season with both losses coming to Duke
-
Nebraska vs. Penn State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Penn State vs. Nebraska 10,000 times.
-
Indiana vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Indiana vs. Purdue.