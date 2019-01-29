College Basketball National Player of the Week: Tennessee's Grant Williams looking like a First Team All-American
Williams almost set an NCAA record after making 23 of 23 foul shots in Tennessee's win at Vandy
The last time a men's Division I basketball player made 23 consecutive free throws in a game? It was 1959.
Arlen Clark, Oklahoma State made all 24 of his free-throw attempts vs. Colorado.
That is, until, 2019.
Because it's what Grant Williams did in Tennessee's 88-83 overtime road win against Vanderbilt on Jan. 23. Williams' 23-of-23 showing from the foul line was part of his career-high 43-point showing vs. the Commodores. Combine that with his strong follow-up game, UT's 83-66 home win over West Virginia, and Williams makes for a natural pick for Player of the Week.
Williams averaged 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals, keeping Tennessee No. 1 in the polls and a flawless 6-0 in the SEC. Williams, who has boosted his averages in almost every category, was also typically efficient. He made 75 percent of his 2-point shots against Vandy and WVU.
And the last time a Tennessee men's player put up 43 in a game? Try Allan Houston in 1990. Williams' night from the foul line in Nashville was legendary; he upped his free-throw percentage from 81.5 to 84.4 in just one game. The UT junior is a National Player of the Year candidate and draws 8.2 fouls per 40 minutes -- the most of any player in college hoops.
"Williams recorded the highest single-game [efficiency] rating in college basketball this season by a power program player, posting a 50 rating," in the Vandy game, according to UT Athletics.
It's a crowded field for First Team All-American status, but Williams is cruising to that honor at this point.
