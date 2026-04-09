There are a number of awards, voting houses and different entities that hand out college basketball honors every year. Here on the digital side of CBS Sports, we've been contributing to these national decorations for more than two decades.

With that in mind, we thought it best to publish an archive of how CBSSports.com's college basketball staff has voted on national player of the year, coach of the year, freshman of the year and its All-America teams dating back to the mid-2000s. (The pre-2005 honors may well be lost in the internet ether.)

This living archive will get updated with postseason honors with every subsequent season. Have you ever wanted a quick reference to a specific season and which players were the standouts? We have you covered. Keep in mind, this is specific to CBS Sports; it does not include the likes of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Naismith, Associated Press or Wooden Awards. If you're looking for the history of all All-America teams dating back to the 1940s, Sports Reference has it right here.

Notably, CBS Sports is proud to be the only mainstream outlet to have a longstanding policy of voting on its college basketball honors during the week of the Final Four, rather than at the end of the regular season or just before the start of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, NCAA Tournament performance is taken into account, but not fully, as our awards are determined after the conclusion of the Elite Eight.

Here is a master list of every major recipient of CBS Sports' men's basketball awards dating back to the 2006-07 season.

2025-26

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports design

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Coach of the Year

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Darius Acuff Jr., Arizona

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

All-America Second Team

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Braden Smith, Purdue

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

All-America Third Team

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

2024-25

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports design

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Braden Smith, Purdue

All-America Second Team

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Mark Sears, Alabama

Kam Jones, Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

All-America Third Team

Eric Dixon, Villanova

LJ Cryer, Houston

RJ Luis, St. John's

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

2023-24

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue

Freshman of the Year

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Dan Hurley, Connecticut

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Zach Edey, Purdue

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Jamal Shead, Houston

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

All-America Second Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Mark Sears, Alabama

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

All-America Third Team

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Caleb Love, Arizona

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

2022-23

Graphic by Kim O'Reilly

Zach Edey, Purdue



Freshman of the Year

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Coach of the Year

Dusty May, FAU

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

All-America Third Team

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Kris Murray, Iowa

2021-22

Keytron Jordan/CBS Sports graphic

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Ochai Agabji, Kansas

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

All-America Third Team

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jabari Smith, Auburn

James Akinjo, Baylor

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

2020-21

Mike Meredith / CBS Sports

Luka Garza, Iowa



Freshman of the Year

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Coach of the Year

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Evan Mobley, USC

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

All-America Third Team

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Herb Jones, Alabama

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

2019-20

Mike Meredith / CBS Sports

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Freshman of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Coach of the Year

Anthony Grant, Dayton

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Markus Howard, Marquette

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Luka Garza, Iowa

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

All-America Second Team

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

All-America Third Team

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Tre Jones, Duke

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

2018-19

CBS Sports graphic

Zion Williamson, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Zion Williamson, Duke

Coach of the Year

Chris Beard, Texas Tech

Zion Williamson, Duke

Ja Morant, Murray State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

RJ Barrett, Duke

Grant Williams, Tennessee

All-America Second Team

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Markus Howard, Marquette

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

(No Third Team this season)

2017-18

CBS Sports graphic

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Freshman of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Coach of the Year

John Beilein, Michigan

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Trae Young, Oklahoma

Devonte' Graham, Kansas

Deandre Ayton, Arizona

All-America Second Team

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

Mikal Bridges, Villanova

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

(No Third Team vote this season)

2016-17

CBS Sports graphic

Frank Mason, Kansas

Freshman of the Year

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Coach of the Year

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Frank Mason, Kansas

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Josh Hart, Villanova

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

All-America Second Team

Justin Jackson, North Carolina

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Monte Morris, Iowa State

Luke Kennard, Duke

Josh Jackson, Kansas

All-America Third Team

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

2015-16

CBS Sports graphic

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year

Ben Simmons, LSU

Coach of the Year

Chris Mack, Xavier

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma

Denzel Valentine, Michigan State

Tyler Ulis, Kentucky

Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia

Brice Johnson, North Carolina

All-America Second Team

Kris Dunn, Providence

Grayson Allen, Duke

Georges Niang, Iowa State

Perry Ellis, Kansas

Jakob Poeltl, Utah

All-America Third Team

Yogi Ferrell, Indiana

Jamal Murray, Kentucky

Brandon Ingram, Duke

Ben Simmons, LSU

Domantas Sabonis, Gonzaga

2014-15

CBS Sports graphic

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

Freshman of the Year

Jahlil Okafor, Duke

Coach of the Year

John Calipari, Kentucky

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

Jahlil Okafor, Duke

Willie Cauley-Stein, Kentucky

Jerian Grant, Notre Dame

D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State

All-America Second Team

Delon Wright, Utah

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma

Kyle Wiltjer, Gonzaga

Bobby Portis, Arkansas

Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky

All-America Third Team

Fred VanVleet, Wichita State

Kris Dunn, Providence

Cameron Payne, Wichita State

Stanley Johnson, Arizona

Seth Tuttle, Northern Iowa

2013-14

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Freshman of the Year

Jabari Parker, Duke

Coach of the Year

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Shabazz Napier, Connecticut

Russ Smith, Louisville

Jabari Parker, Duke

Scottie Wilbekin, Florida

All-America Second Team

Kyle Anderson, UCLA

Sean Kilpatrick, Cincinnati

Nik Stauskas, Michigan

Andrew Wiggins, Kansas

Julius Randle, Kentucky

All-America Third Team

Xavier Thames, San Diego State

Nick Johnson, Arizona

DeAndre Kane, Iowa State

Cleanthony Early, Wichita State

Cameron Bairstow, New Mexico

2012-13

Otto Porter, Georgetown



Freshman of the Year

Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State



Coach of the Year

John Thompson III, Georgetown

Otto Porter, Georgetown

Trey Burke, Michigan

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Kelly Olynyk, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Shane Larkin, Miami

Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State

Deshaun Thomas, Ohio State

Mason Plumlee, Duke

Jeff Withey, Kansas

All-America Third Team

Michael Carter-Williams, Syracuse

Ben McLemore, Kansas

Jamaal Franklin, San Diego State

Anthony Bennett, UNLV

Cody Zeller, Indiana

2011-12

Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Thomas Robinson, Kansas

Draymond Green, Michigan State

Kendall Marshall, North Carolina

Isaiah Canaan, Murray State

All-America Second Team

Trey Burke, Michigan

Marcus Denmon, Missouri

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kentucky

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

All-America Third Team

Tyshawn Taylor, Kansas

Will Barton, Memphis

Jae Crowder, Marquette

John Henson, North Carolina

Tyler Zeller, North Carolina

2010-11

Jimmer Fredette, BYU

Freshman of the Year

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

Coach of the Year

Mike Brey, Notre Dame

Jimmer Fredette, BYU

Nolan Smith, Duke

Derrick Williams, Arizona

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

JaJuan Johnson, Purdue

All-America Second Team

Kemba Walker, Connecticut

Jordan Taylor, Wisconsin

Ben Hansbrough, Notre Dame

Kawhi Leonard, San Diego State

Marcus Morris, Kansas

All-America Third Team

Tu Holloway, Xavier

Charles Jenkins, Hofstra

Jacob Pullen, Kansas State

Jordan Hamilton, Texas

Kenneth Faried, Morehead State

2009-10

Evan Turner, Ohio State

Freshman of the Year

John Wall, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Jim Boeheim, Syracuse

Evan Turner, Ohio State

John Wall, Kentucky

Wesley Johnson, Syracuse

Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia

DeMarcus Cousins, Kentucky

All-America Second Team

Sherron Collins, Kansas

Greivis Vasquez, Maryland

James Anderson, Oklahoma State

Darington Hobson, New Mexico

Greg Monroe, Georgetown

All-America Third Team

Jon Scheyer, Duke

Scottie Reynolds, Villanova

E'Twaun Moore, Purdue

Damion James, Texas

Al-Farouq Aminu, Wake Forest

2008-09

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year

Tyreke Evans, Memphis

Coach of the Year

Bill Self, Kansas

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma

DeJuan Blair, Pittsburgh

Tyler Hansbrough, UNC

Ty Lawson, UNC

Stephen Curry, Davidson

All-America Second Team

Hasheem Thabeet, UConn

Luke Harangody, Notre Dame

James Harden, Arizona State

Jodie Meeks, Kentucky

Tyreke Evans, Memphis

All-America Third Team

Jordan Hill, Arizona

Sherron Collins, Kansas

Jerel McNeal, Marquette

Talor Battle, Penn State

Marcus Thornton, LSU

2007-08

Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Freshman of the Year

Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Coach of the Year

Keno Davis, Drake

All-America First Team

Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina

Chris Douglas-Roberts, Memphis

DJ Augustin, Texas

Kevin Love, UCLA

(No archival records found for Second Team)

2006-07

Kevin Durant, Texas

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Durant, Texas

Coach of the Year

Tony Bennett, Washington State

(No archival records found for All-America teams)