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CBS Sports graphic

There are a number of awards, voting houses and different entities that hand out college basketball honors every year. Here on the digital side of CBS Sports, we've been contributing to these national decorations for more than two decades.

With that in mind, we thought it best to publish an archive of how CBSSports.com's college basketball staff has voted on national player of the year, coach of the year, freshman of the year and its All-America teams dating back to the mid-2000s. (The pre-2005 honors may well be lost in the internet ether.)

This living archive will get updated with postseason honors with every subsequent season. Have you ever wanted a quick reference to a specific season and which players were the standouts? We have you covered. Keep in mind, this is specific to CBS Sports; it does not include the likes of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Naismith, Associated Press or Wooden Awards. If you're looking for the history of all All-America teams dating back to the 1940s, Sports Reference has it right here

Notably, CBS Sports is proud to be the only mainstream outlet to have a longstanding policy of voting on its college basketball honors during the week of the Final Four, rather than at the end of the regular season or just before the start of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, NCAA Tournament performance is taken into account, but not fully, as our awards are determined after the conclusion of the Elite Eight.

Here is a master list of every major recipient of CBS Sports' men's basketball awards dating back to the 2006-07 season.

2025-26

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Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports design

Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Coach of the Year

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Transfer of the Year

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

All-America First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arizona
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Keaton Wagler, Illinois

All-America Second Team

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Braden Smith, Purdue
JT Toppin, Texas Tech

All-America Third Team

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

2024-25

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Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports design

Player of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Transfer of the Year

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

All-America First Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Braden Smith, Purdue

All-America Second Team

John Tonje, Wisconsin
Mark Sears, Alabama
Kam Jones, Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
PJ Haggerty, Memphis

All-America Third Team

Eric Dixon, Villanova
LJ Cryer, Houston
RJ Luis, St. John's
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

2023-24

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Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue

Freshman of the Year

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Dan Hurley, Connecticut

Transfer of the Year

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

All-America First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Jamal Shead, Houston
Tristen Newton, Connecticut

All-America Second Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Mark Sears, Alabama
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Kyle Filipowski, Duke

All-America Third Team

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Caleb Love, Arizona
Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

2022-23

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Graphic by Kim O'Reilly

Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue

Freshman of the Year

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Coach of the Year

Dusty May, FAU

Transfer of the Year

Kendric Davis, Memphis

All-America First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Marcus Sasser, Houston
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Tyler Kolek, Marquette

All-America Third Team

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Kris Murray, Iowa

2021-22

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Keytron Jordan/CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-America First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Ochai Agabji, Kansas
Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

All-America Third Team

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jabari Smith, Auburn
James Akinjo, Baylor
Armando Bacot, North Carolina

2020-21

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Mike Meredith / CBS Sports

Player of the Year

Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman of the Year

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Coach of the Year

Mark Few, Gonzaga

All-America First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Jared Butler, Baylor
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Evan Mobley, USC
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

All-America Third Team

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Herb Jones, Alabama
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

2019-20

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Mike Meredith / CBS Sports

Player of the Year

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Freshman of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Coach of the Year

Anthony Grant, Dayton

All-America First Team

Obi Toppin, Dayton
Markus Howard, Marquette
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Luka Garza, Iowa
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

All-America Second Team

Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

All-America Third Team

Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Tre Jones, Duke
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

2018-19

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CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Zion Williamson, Duke

Freshman of the Year

Zion Williamson, Duke

Coach of the Year

Chris Beard, Texas Tech

All-America First Team

Zion Williamson, Duke
Ja Morant, Murray State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
RJ Barrett, Duke
Grant Williams, Tennessee

All-America Second Team

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Markus Howard, Marquette
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

(No Third Team this season)

2017-18

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CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Freshman of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Coach of the Year

John Beilein, Michigan

All-America First Team

Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Marvin Bagley III, Duke
Trae Young, Oklahoma
Devonte' Graham, Kansas
Deandre Ayton, Arizona

All-America Second Team

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Keenan Evans, Texas Tech
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

(No Third Team vote this season)

2016-17

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CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Frank Mason, Kansas

Freshman of the Year

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Coach of the Year

Mark Few, Gonzaga

All-America First Team

Frank Mason, Kansas
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Josh Hart, Villanova
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

All-America Second Team

Justin Jackson, North Carolina
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
Monte Morris, Iowa State
Luke Kennard, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas

All-America Third Team

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

2015-16

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CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year

Ben Simmons, LSU

Coach of the Year

Chris Mack, Xavier

All-America First Team

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
Tyler Ulis, Kentucky
Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia
Brice Johnson, North Carolina

All-America Second Team

Kris Dunn, Providence
Grayson Allen, Duke
Georges Niang, Iowa State
Perry Ellis, Kansas
Jakob Poeltl, Utah

All-America Third Team

Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
Jamal Murray, Kentucky
Brandon Ingram, Duke
Ben Simmons, LSU
Domantas Sabonis, Gonzaga

2014-15

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CBS Sports graphic

Player of the Year

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

Freshman of the Year

Jahlil Okafor, Duke

Coach of the Year

John Calipari, Kentucky

All-America First Team

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
Jahlil Okafor, Duke
Willie Cauley-Stein, Kentucky
Jerian Grant, Notre Dame
D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State

All-America Second Team

Delon Wright, Utah
Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
Kyle Wiltjer, Gonzaga
Bobby Portis, Arkansas
Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky

All-America Third Team

Fred VanVleet, Wichita State
Kris Dunn, Providence
Cameron Payne, Wichita State
Stanley Johnson, Arizona
Seth Tuttle, Northern Iowa

2013-14

Player of the Year

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Freshman of the Year

Jabari Parker, Duke

Coach of the Year

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

All-America First Team

Doug McDermott, Creighton
Shabazz Napier, Connecticut
Russ Smith, Louisville
Jabari Parker, Duke
Scottie Wilbekin, Florida

All-America Second Team

Kyle Anderson, UCLA
Sean Kilpatrick, Cincinnati
Nik Stauskas, Michigan
Andrew Wiggins, Kansas
Julius Randle, Kentucky 

All-America Third Team

Xavier Thames, San Diego State
Nick Johnson, Arizona
DeAndre Kane, Iowa State
Cleanthony Early, Wichita State
Cameron Bairstow, New Mexico

2012-13

Player of the Year

Otto Porter, Georgetown

Freshman of the Year

Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State

Coach of the Year

John Thompson III, Georgetown

All-America First Team

Otto Porter, Georgetown
Trey Burke, Michigan
Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Kelly Olynyk, Gonzaga

All-America Second Team

Shane Larkin, Miami
Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State
Deshaun Thomas, Ohio State
Mason Plumlee, Duke
Jeff Withey, Kansas

All-America Third Team

Michael Carter-Williams, Syracuse
Ben McLemore, Kansas
Jamaal Franklin, San Diego State
Anthony Bennett, UNLV
Cody Zeller, Indiana

2011-12

Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

All-America First Team

Anthony Davis, Kentucky
Thomas Robinson, Kansas
Draymond Green, Michigan State
Kendall Marshall, North Carolina
Isaiah Canaan, Murray State

All-America Second Team

Trey Burke, Michigan
Marcus Denmon, Missouri
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kentucky
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

All-America Third Team

Tyshawn Taylor, Kansas
Will Barton, Memphis
Jae Crowder, Marquette
John Henson, North Carolina
Tyler Zeller, North Carolina

2010-11

Player of the Year

Jimmer Fredette, BYU

Freshman of the Year

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

Coach of the Year

Mike Brey, Notre Dame

All-America First Team

Jimmer Fredette, BYU
Nolan Smith, Duke
Derrick Williams, Arizona
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
JaJuan Johnson, Purdue

All-America Second Team

Kemba Walker, Connecticut
Jordan Taylor, Wisconsin
Ben Hansbrough, Notre Dame
Kawhi Leonard, San Diego State
Marcus Morris, Kansas

All-America Third Team

Tu Holloway, Xavier
Charles Jenkins, Hofstra
Jacob Pullen, Kansas State
Jordan Hamilton, Texas
Kenneth Faried, Morehead State

2009-10

Player of the Year

Evan Turner, Ohio State

Freshman of the Year

John Wall, Kentucky

Coach of the Year

Jim Boeheim, Syracuse

All-America First Team

Evan Turner, Ohio State
John Wall, Kentucky
Wesley Johnson, Syracuse
Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
DeMarcus Cousins, Kentucky

All-America Second Team

Sherron Collins, Kansas
Greivis Vasquez, Maryland
James Anderson, Oklahoma State
Darington Hobson, New Mexico
Greg Monroe, Georgetown

All-America Third Team

Jon Scheyer, Duke
Scottie Reynolds, Villanova
E'Twaun Moore, Purdue
Damion James, Texas
Al-Farouq Aminu, Wake Forest

2008-09

Player of the Year

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year

Tyreke Evans, Memphis

Coach of the Year

Bill Self, Kansas

All-America First Team

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma
DeJuan Blair, Pittsburgh
Tyler Hansbrough, UNC
Ty Lawson, UNC
Stephen Curry, Davidson

All-America Second Team

Hasheem Thabeet, UConn
Luke Harangody, Notre Dame
James Harden, Arizona State
Jodie Meeks, Kentucky
Tyreke Evans, Memphis

All-America Third Team

Jordan Hill, Arizona
Sherron Collins, Kansas
Jerel McNeal, Marquette
Talor Battle, Penn State
Marcus Thornton, LSU

2007-08

Player of the Year

Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Freshman of the Year

Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Coach of the Year

Keno Davis, Drake

All-America First Team

Michael Beasley, Kansas State
Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina
Chris Douglas-Roberts, Memphis
DJ Augustin, Texas
Kevin Love, UCLA

(No archival records found for Second Team)

2006-07

Player of the Year

Kevin Durant, Texas

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Durant, Texas

Coach of the Year

Tony Bennett, Washington State

(No archival records found for All-America teams)