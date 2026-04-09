List of college basketball national players of the year, All-Americans: CBS Sports' archive of award-winners
Our comprehensive archive of college hoops All-Americans, Players, Freshmen and Coaches of the Year dating back to the mid-2000s
There are a number of awards, voting houses and different entities that hand out college basketball honors every year. Here on the digital side of CBS Sports, we've been contributing to these national decorations for more than two decades.
With that in mind, we thought it best to publish an archive of how CBSSports.com's college basketball staff has voted on national player of the year, coach of the year, freshman of the year and its All-America teams dating back to the mid-2000s. (The pre-2005 honors may well be lost in the internet ether.)
This living archive will get updated with postseason honors with every subsequent season. Have you ever wanted a quick reference to a specific season and which players were the standouts? We have you covered. Keep in mind, this is specific to CBS Sports; it does not include the likes of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Naismith, Associated Press or Wooden Awards. If you're looking for the history of all All-America teams dating back to the 1940s, Sports Reference has it right here.
Notably, CBS Sports is proud to be the only mainstream outlet to have a longstanding policy of voting on its college basketball honors during the week of the Final Four, rather than at the end of the regular season or just before the start of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, NCAA Tournament performance is taken into account, but not fully, as our awards are determined after the conclusion of the Elite Eight.
Here is a master list of every major recipient of CBS Sports' men's basketball awards dating back to the 2006-07 season.
2025-26
Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Freshman of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Coach of the Year
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
Transfer of the Year
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
All-America First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arizona
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
All-America Second Team
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Braden Smith, Purdue
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
All-America Third Team
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
2024-25
Player of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Freshman of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Transfer of the Year
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
All-America First Team
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Braden Smith, Purdue
All-America Second Team
John Tonje, Wisconsin
Mark Sears, Alabama
Kam Jones, Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
PJ Haggerty, Memphis
All-America Third Team
Eric Dixon, Villanova
LJ Cryer, Houston
RJ Luis, St. John's
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
2023-24
Player of the Year
Zach Edey, Purdue
Freshman of the Year
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Coach of the Year
Dan Hurley, Connecticut
Transfer of the Year
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
All-America First Team
Zach Edey, Purdue
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Jamal Shead, Houston
Tristen Newton, Connecticut
All-America Second Team
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Mark Sears, Alabama
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
All-America Third Team
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Caleb Love, Arizona
Donovan Clingan, Connecticut
2022-23
Player of the Year
Zach Edey, Purdue
Freshman of the Year
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Coach of the Year
Dusty May, FAU
Transfer of the Year
Kendric Davis, Memphis
All-America First Team
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
All-America Second Team
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
All-America Third Team
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Kris Murray, Iowa
2021-22
Player of the Year
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
All-America First Team
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Ochai Agabji, Kansas
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
All-America Second Team
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
All-America Third Team
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jabari Smith, Auburn
James Akinjo, Baylor
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
2020-21
Player of the Year
Luka Garza, Iowa
Freshman of the Year
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Coach of the Year
Mark Few, Gonzaga
All-America First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
All-America Second Team
Jared Butler, Baylor
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Evan Mobley, USC
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
All-America Third Team
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Herb Jones, Alabama
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
2019-20
Player of the Year
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Freshman of the Year
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Coach of the Year
Anthony Grant, Dayton
All-America First Team
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Markus Howard, Marquette
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Luka Garza, Iowa
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
All-America Second Team
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
All-America Third Team
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Tre Jones, Duke
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
2018-19
Player of the Year
Zion Williamson, Duke
Freshman of the Year
Zion Williamson, Duke
Coach of the Year
Chris Beard, Texas Tech
All-America First Team
Zion Williamson, Duke
Ja Morant, Murray State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
RJ Barrett, Duke
Grant Williams, Tennessee
All-America Second Team
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Markus Howard, Marquette
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
(No Third Team this season)
2017-18
Player of the Year
Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Freshman of the Year
Marvin Bagley III, Duke
Coach of the Year
John Beilein, Michigan
All-America First Team
Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Marvin Bagley III, Duke
Trae Young, Oklahoma
Devonte' Graham, Kansas
Deandre Ayton, Arizona
All-America Second Team
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Keenan Evans, Texas Tech
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
(No Third Team vote this season)
2016-17
Player of the Year
Frank Mason, Kansas
Freshman of the Year
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Coach of the Year
Mark Few, Gonzaga
All-America First Team
Frank Mason, Kansas
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Josh Hart, Villanova
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
All-America Second Team
Justin Jackson, North Carolina
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
Monte Morris, Iowa State
Luke Kennard, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas
All-America Third Team
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
2015-16
Player of the Year
Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year
Ben Simmons, LSU
Coach of the Year
Chris Mack, Xavier
All-America First Team
Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
Tyler Ulis, Kentucky
Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia
Brice Johnson, North Carolina
All-America Second Team
Kris Dunn, Providence
Grayson Allen, Duke
Georges Niang, Iowa State
Perry Ellis, Kansas
Jakob Poeltl, Utah
All-America Third Team
Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
Jamal Murray, Kentucky
Brandon Ingram, Duke
Ben Simmons, LSU
Domantas Sabonis, Gonzaga
2014-15
Player of the Year
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
Freshman of the Year
Jahlil Okafor, Duke
Coach of the Year
John Calipari, Kentucky
All-America First Team
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
Jahlil Okafor, Duke
Willie Cauley-Stein, Kentucky
Jerian Grant, Notre Dame
D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State
All-America Second Team
Delon Wright, Utah
Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
Kyle Wiltjer, Gonzaga
Bobby Portis, Arkansas
Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky
All-America Third Team
Fred VanVleet, Wichita State
Kris Dunn, Providence
Cameron Payne, Wichita State
Stanley Johnson, Arizona
Seth Tuttle, Northern Iowa
2013-14
Player of the Year
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Freshman of the Year
Jabari Parker, Duke
Coach of the Year
Gregg Marshall, Wichita State
All-America First Team
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Shabazz Napier, Connecticut
Russ Smith, Louisville
Jabari Parker, Duke
Scottie Wilbekin, Florida
All-America Second Team
Kyle Anderson, UCLA
Sean Kilpatrick, Cincinnati
Nik Stauskas, Michigan
Andrew Wiggins, Kansas
Julius Randle, Kentucky
All-America Third Team
Xavier Thames, San Diego State
Nick Johnson, Arizona
DeAndre Kane, Iowa State
Cleanthony Early, Wichita State
Cameron Bairstow, New Mexico
2012-13
Player of the Year
Otto Porter, Georgetown
Freshman of the Year
Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State
Coach of the Year
John Thompson III, Georgetown
All-America First Team
Otto Porter, Georgetown
Trey Burke, Michigan
Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Kelly Olynyk, Gonzaga
All-America Second Team
Shane Larkin, Miami
Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State
Deshaun Thomas, Ohio State
Mason Plumlee, Duke
Jeff Withey, Kansas
All-America Third Team
Michael Carter-Williams, Syracuse
Ben McLemore, Kansas
Jamaal Franklin, San Diego State
Anthony Bennett, UNLV
Cody Zeller, Indiana
2011-12
Player of the Year
Anthony Davis, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year
Anthony Davis, Kentucky
Coach of the Year
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
All-America First Team
Anthony Davis, Kentucky
Thomas Robinson, Kansas
Draymond Green, Michigan State
Kendall Marshall, North Carolina
Isaiah Canaan, Murray State
All-America Second Team
Trey Burke, Michigan
Marcus Denmon, Missouri
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kentucky
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
All-America Third Team
Tyshawn Taylor, Kansas
Will Barton, Memphis
Jae Crowder, Marquette
John Henson, North Carolina
Tyler Zeller, North Carolina
2010-11
Player of the Year
Jimmer Fredette, BYU
Freshman of the Year
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
Coach of the Year
Mike Brey, Notre Dame
All-America First Team
Jimmer Fredette, BYU
Nolan Smith, Duke
Derrick Williams, Arizona
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
All-America Second Team
Kemba Walker, Connecticut
Jordan Taylor, Wisconsin
Ben Hansbrough, Notre Dame
Kawhi Leonard, San Diego State
Marcus Morris, Kansas
All-America Third Team
Tu Holloway, Xavier
Charles Jenkins, Hofstra
Jacob Pullen, Kansas State
Jordan Hamilton, Texas
Kenneth Faried, Morehead State
2009-10
Player of the Year
Evan Turner, Ohio State
Freshman of the Year
John Wall, Kentucky
Coach of the Year
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse
All-America First Team
Evan Turner, Ohio State
John Wall, Kentucky
Wesley Johnson, Syracuse
Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
DeMarcus Cousins, Kentucky
All-America Second Team
Sherron Collins, Kansas
Greivis Vasquez, Maryland
James Anderson, Oklahoma State
Darington Hobson, New Mexico
Greg Monroe, Georgetown
All-America Third Team
Jon Scheyer, Duke
Scottie Reynolds, Villanova
E'Twaun Moore, Purdue
Damion James, Texas
Al-Farouq Aminu, Wake Forest
2008-09
Player of the Year
Blake Griffin, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year
Tyreke Evans, Memphis
Coach of the Year
Bill Self, Kansas
All-America First Team
Blake Griffin, Oklahoma
DeJuan Blair, Pittsburgh
Tyler Hansbrough, UNC
Ty Lawson, UNC
Stephen Curry, Davidson
All-America Second Team
Hasheem Thabeet, UConn
Luke Harangody, Notre Dame
James Harden, Arizona State
Jodie Meeks, Kentucky
Tyreke Evans, Memphis
All-America Third Team
Jordan Hill, Arizona
Sherron Collins, Kansas
Jerel McNeal, Marquette
Talor Battle, Penn State
Marcus Thornton, LSU
2007-08
Player of the Year
Michael Beasley, Kansas State
Freshman of the Year
Michael Beasley, Kansas State
Coach of the Year
Keno Davis, Drake
All-America First Team
Michael Beasley, Kansas State
Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina
Chris Douglas-Roberts, Memphis
DJ Augustin, Texas
Kevin Love, UCLA
(No archival records found for Second Team)
2006-07
Player of the Year
Kevin Durant, Texas
Freshman of the Year
Kevin Durant, Texas
Coach of the Year
Tony Bennett, Washington State
(No archival records found for All-America teams)