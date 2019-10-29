College basketball national title odds: Five value bets to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament

There are more than 170 teams with odds to win the Big Dance and here are the teams (other than the favorites) to consider

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford is out indefinitely with a foot injury, a reaggravation of an injury from last season. And yet with uncertainty surrounding a vital piece of the preseason No. 1 Spartans' roster, Michigan State remains the betting favorite in Vegas to win it all entering the 2019-20 season.

Updated betting lines from Westgate Superbook give the Spartans 6-1 odds to take home the hardware, better than Kentucky (8-1), Kansas (8-1) and North Carolina (10-1), among others. Most notably: it's an improvement in 8-1 opening odds for Michigan State when lines were released immediately after the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. With Cassius Winston and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans, banged up and all, are still frontrunners.

Speaking of improving odds, double-eye emojis are on Kansas. Despite an offseason that's seen the Jayhawks program get hit with major violation allegations from the NCAA, their odds continue to spike. When lines were released in April, Bill Self's program was among a handful of teams with 20-1 odds. As we enter the opening month of the season, those odds have spiked to 8-1, tied for second-best with Kentucky, both of which have stayed steady since last month.

If you're looking to throw down some dough, though, the value isn't quite there with any of the blueblood schools. Maybe Michigan State at 6-1 whets your whistle, but hey, putting down some of your hard-earned cheddar on a frontrunner won't get you the big payday. I get it. You want value; long odds on a team that could net you a payday. A big one. Ask and you shall receive. Let's give you value with five value bets to consider leading into the season.

1. Louisville Cardinals

  • Opening odds: 20-1
  • Current odds: 16-1

Three words, which I'll smash my caps lock on to hammer home my point: BUY STOCK NOW. Louisville is going to be really good this season. The best, I think, in the ACC. The Cardinals return their leading scorer as well as several other core pieces from their 20-win squad a season ago in addition to a stellar recruiting class to the mix. That killer confluence of offseason wins should vault them from middle of the pack in the conference to certified contenders.

2. Baylor Bears

  • Opening odds: 100-1
  • Current odds: 50-1

Don't let Baylor's tiny batch of newcomers fool you. This season's team, despite essentially the same roster, should be much-improved from last season's. And the reason: faith in continuity. As the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook noted in its preview of the Bears, four of the team's top five scorers missed at least five games last season due to either injury or suspension. It was a patch work roster all season that still managed to win 20 games. So as Scott Drew and Baylor welcome star forward Tristan Clark back from injury, the expectation is that this team, fully healthy and eligible, can give Kansas a run for its money in the Big 12 race.

3. Utah State Aggies

  • Opening odds: 200-1
  • Current odds: 60-1

The best team in the Mountain West should again be the best team in the Mountain West. The big reason: two of college basketball's top 50 players this season play for the Aggies in Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta. When those pieces clicked last season, Utah State enjoyed a stretch in which it went 17-1 in an 18-game span from mid-January to mid-March. When they inevitably click this season, the ceiling, as Michael Jordan might say, is the roof. This team should be gunning for much more than a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Opening odds: 100-1
  • Current odds: 100-1

I'll admit, advising you to even consider gambling on a team that won 11 games last season (and lost 12 of its final 13) is icky. The college hoops equivalent of betting on the Miami Dolphins. But hear me out. Georgia has a blue-chip freshman guard in Anthony Edwards who might just be the most talented freshman in college basketball this season, and he's not the only player on this roster the NBA is going to eventually benefit from. Edwards joins forward Rayshaun Hammonds on this roster who himself has first-round prospects and is set to enjoy a monstrous breakout season on a big stage. So here's my proposition, reframed: Here's a solid coach in place, with two legitimate NBA prospects on his roster, both of whom appear set to enjoy big seasons. Sounds more enticing now, doesn't it? That's worth a couple dollars in the event the two click and Crean catches lightning in a bottle.

5. Syracuse Orange

  • Opening odds: 60-1
  • Current odds: 200-1

Who, exactly, is running the lead on these odds? The NCAA's enforcement office? Jim Boeheim is a Hall of Fame coach with a national championship, five Final Fours and 10 Big East championships to his name. 200-1 is downright disrespectful! Sure, the Orange are in a bit of a transition year after losing two of their top three scorers, and no, this doesn't (on paper) look like a vintage Syracuse team. But, Boeheim is a serial overachiever; he always does more with less and almost always outperforms expectations in the postseason. At 200-1, I can't think of many other long-shot investments with real potential to pay off in a big way.

College basketball odds 

via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook

TeamTo win
national title		To make
Final Four
Michigan State 6-1 3-2
Kentucky 8-1 2-1
Kansas 8-1 2-1
North Carolina 10-1 5-2
Duke 12-1 3-1
Florida 14-1 7-2
Louisville 16-1 4-1
Memphis 18-1 9-2
Villanova 20-1 5-1
Gonzaga 20-1 5-1
Virginia 25-1 6-1
Arizona 30-1 15-2
Oregon 30-1 15-2
Texas Tech 30-1 15-2
LSU 40-1 10-1
Maryland 40-1 10-1
Ohio State 50-1 12-1
Baylor 50-1 12-1
Purdue 60-1 15-1
Seton Hall 60-1 15-1
Utah State 60-1 15-1
West Virginia 60-1 15-1
Michigan 80-1 20-1
Auburn 80-1 20-1
Florida State 80-1 20-1
Washington 80-1 20-1
Xavier 80-1 20-1
Mississippi State 100-1 25-1
Tennessee 100-1 25-1
Houston 100-1 25-1
Texas 100-1 25-1
Cincinnati 100-1 25-1
Creighton 100-1 25-1
Colorado 100-1 25-1
Georgia 100-1 25-1
Illinois 100-1 25-1
NC State 100-1 25-1
USC 100-1 25-1
VCU 100-1 25-1
Wisconsin 100-1 25-1
New Mexico State 100-1 25-1
Notre Dame 100-1 25-1
Providence 100-1 25-1
San Diego State 100-1 25-1
Davidson 100-1 25-1
Harvard 100-1 25-1
Liberty 100-1 25-1
Saint Mary's 150-1 75-1
Marquette 200-1 50-1
Syracuse 200-1 50-1
Alabama 200-1 50-1
Arizona State 200-1 50-1
Ole Miss 200-1 50-1
Georgetown 200-1 50-1
Oklahoma State 200-1 50-1
Iowa 300-1 75-1
Iowa State 300-1 75-1
Indiana 300-1 75-1
Minnesota 300-1 75-1
Missouri 300-1 75-1
Oklahoma 300-1 75-1
Penn State 300-1 75-1
UCLA 300-1 75-1
Butler 300-1 75-1
Kansas State 300-1 75-1
Missouri State 300-1 75-1
Oregon State 300-1 75-1
Wichita State 300-1 75-1
UC-Irvine 300-1 75-1
New Mexico 300-1 75-1
St. Bonaventure 300-1 75-1
Belmont 300-1 75-1
Dayton 300-1 75-1
Western Kentucky 300-1 75-1
East Tennessee State 300-1 75-1
South Florida 300-1 75-1
Vermont 300-1 75-1
Wright State 300-1 75-1
UConn 500-1 125-1
Arkansas 500-1 125-1
Miami 500-1 125-1
Boise State 500-1 125-1
Pittsburgh 500-1 125-1
Rutgers 500-1 125-1
SMU 500-1 125-1
South Carolina 500-1 125-1
Stanford 500-1 125-1
Temple 500-1 125-1
Charleston 500-1 125-1
Loyola-Chicago 500-1 125-1
Northern Iowa 500-1 125-1
Penn 500-1 125-1
Ball State 500-1 125-1
UTEP 500-1 125-1
St. John's 1000-1 250-1
Texas A&M 1000-1 250-1
Nebraska 1000-1 250-1
Nevada 1000-1 250-1
Saint Louis 1000-1 250-1
TCU 1000-1 250-1
Utah 1000-1 250-1
Virginia Tech 1000-1 250-1
Northwestern 1000-1 250-1
Vanderbilt 1000-1 250-1
Buffalo 1000-1 250-1
BYU 1000-1 250-1
California 1000-1 250-1
UCF 1000-1 250-1
Clemson 1000-1 250-1
DePaul 1000-1 250-1
Fresno State 1000-1 250-1
Grand Canyon 1000-1 250-1
Old Dominion 1000-1 250-1
Rhode Island 1000-1 250-1
UNLV 1000-1 250-1
Yale 1000-1 125-1
Bowling Green 1000-1 250-1
Drake 1000-1 250-1
Duquesne 1000-1 250-1
Florida Atlantic 1000-1 250-1
Iona 1000-1 250-1
Murray State 1000-1 500-1
UNC Greensboro 1000-1 250-1
North Texas 1000-1 250-1
Northeastern 1000-1 250-1
Princeton 1000-1 250-1
Richmond 1000-1 250-1
South Alabama 1000-1 250-1
Texas State 1000-1 250-1
Toledo 1000-1 250-1
UAB 1000-1 250-1
Cal-Santa Barbara 1000-1 250-1
UTSA 1000-1 250-1
San Francisco 2000-1 500-1
Wake Forest 2000-1 500-1
Washington State 2000-1 500-1
Austin Peay 2000-1 500-1
Boston College 2000-1 500-1
Bradley 2000-1 500-1
Central Michigan 2000-1 500-1
Coastal Carolina 2000-1 500-1
Colorado State 2000-1 500-1
Cal State-Fullerton 2000-1 500-1
Florida International 2000-1 500-1
Furman 2000-1 500-1
George Mason 2000-1 500-1
Georgia Southern 2000-1 500-1
Georgia State 2000-1 500-1
Hawaii 2000-1 500-1
Hofstra 2000-1 500-1
Jacksonville State 2000-1 500-1
Kent State 2000-1 500-1
Louisiana 2000-1 500-1
Louisiana-Monroe 2000-1 500-1
La Salle 2000-1 500-1
Long Beach State 2000-1 500-1
Loyola Marymount 2000-1 500-1
Marshall 2000-1 500-1
Montana 2000-1 500-1
Northern Kentucky 2000-1 500-1
Oakland 2000-1 500-1
San Diego 2000-1 500-1
South Dakota State 2000-1 500-1
Southern Miss 2000-1 500-1
St. Joseph's 2000-1 500-1
Tulsa 2000-1 500-1
Texas-Arlington 2000-1 500-1
Wofford 2000-1 500-1
Louisiana Tech 2000-1 500-1
Lipscomb 5000-1 1250-1
Utah Valley 5000-1 1250-1
Valparaiso 5000-1 1250-1
William & Mary 5000-1 1250-1
