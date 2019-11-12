College basketball national title odds: Michigan State's odds get better, but Kentucky now betting favorite
After just one week, there has been a shakeup at the top of the odds to win the NCAA Tournament
There's a new betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament in the eyes of Vegas oddsmakers. After just one full week of action on the court, Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the sport that doubled as the preseason betting favorite, has been supplanted as the national championship favorite by Kentucky -- the team that handed the Spartans a loss on opening night.
The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start to their season with their best win -- over Sparty -- among the most impressive by any team in the sport to date. As such, their odds jumped from 8-1 two weeks ago to 9-2, giving them a slight edge over Michigan State. MSU previously was the favorite with 6-1 odds, but is now second behind UK despite slightly improved odds of 5-1.
As for other shifts in lines to note, Kansas and North Carolina's odds both dipped to 12-1. KU was 8-1 to open the season but is off to a 1-1 start to its season, with a season-opening loss to Duke putting a damper on an otherwise promising season. North Carolina's odds dipped from preseason odds of 10-1 despite a 2-0 start with wins over Notre Dame and UNC Wilmington. Memphis, meanwhile, saw its odds take a hit from 18-1 to 20-1 as uncertainty surrounds the eligibility status of star freshman big man James Wiseman. On the opposite trajectory, Louisville's odds improved dramatically from 16-1 to 12-1.
College basketball odds
via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook
|Team
|This week
11/11/19
|Last week
11/4/19
|Kentucky
|9-2
|8-1
|Michigan State
|5-1
|6-1
|Duke
|12-1
|12-1
|North Carolina
|12-1
|10-1
|Kansas
|12-1
|8-1
|Louisville
|12-1
|16-1
|Florida
|20-1
|14-1
|Memphis
|20-1
|18-1
|Virginia
|25-1
|25-1
|Villanova
|25-1
|20-1
|Gonzaga
|25-1
|20
|Arizona
|25-1
|30-1
|Oregon
|25-1
|30
|Texas Tech
|25-1
|30-1
|Maryland
|30-1
|40-1
|Washington
|40-1
|60-1
|Xavier
|40-1
|60-1
|Ohio State
|50-1
|50-1
|Baylor
|50-1
|50-1
|Florida State
|60-1
|80-1
|Purdue
|60-1
|60-1
|Utah State
|60-1
|60-1
|Auburn
|80-1
|80-1
|LSU
|80-1
|60-1
|Seton Hall
|80-1
|60-1
|Saint Mary's
|80-1
|100-1
|Michigan
|100-1
|80-1
|Mississippi State
|100-1
|100-1
|Tennessee
|100-1
|100-1
|Houston
|100-1
|100-1
|Texas
|100-1
|100-1
|Cincinnati
|100-1
|100-1
|Colorado
|100-1
|100-1
|Southern Cal
|100-1
|100-1
|VCU
|100-1
|100-1
|West Virginia
|100-1
|60-1
|New Mexico State
|100-1
|100-1
|Providence
|100-1
|100-1
|San Diego State
|100-1
|100-1
|Marquette
|200-1
|200-1
|Syracuse
|200-1
|200-1
|Creighton
|200-1
|100-1
|Alabama
|200-1
|200-1
|Georgia
|200-1
|100-1
|Illinois
|200-1
|100-1
|NC State
|200-1
|100-1
|Ole Miss
|200-1
|200-1
|Wisconsin
|200-1
|100-1
|Notre Dame
|200-1
|100-1
|Oklahoma State
|200-1
|200-1
|Wichita State
|200-1
|300-1
|Harvard
|200-1
|100-1
|Liberty
|200-1
|100-1
|Iowa
|300-1
|300-1
|Iowa State
|300-1
|300-1
|Arizona State
|300-1
|200-1
|Missouri
|300-1
|300-1
|Butler
|300-1
|300-1
|Georgetown
|300-1
|200-1
|Pittsburgh
|300-1
|500-1
|Davidson
|300-1
|100-1
|Dayton
|300-1
|300-1
|Penn
|300-1
|500-1
|Western Kentucky
|300-1
|300-1
|East Tennessee State
|300-1
|300-1
|Vermont
|300-1
|300-1
|Wright State
|300-1
|300-1
|Indiana
|500-1
|300-1
|Minnesota
|500-1
|300-1
|Oklahoma
|500-1
|300-1
|Penn State
|500-1
|300-1
|UConn
|500-1
|500-1
|UCLA
|500-1
|300-1
|Arkansas
|500-1
|500-1
|Kansas State
|500-1
|300-1
|Miami
|500-1
|500-1
|Missouri State
|500-1
|300-1
|Oregon State
|500-1
|300-1
|Boise State
|500-1
|500-1
|UC-Irvine
|500-1
|300-1
|New Mexico
|500-1
|300-1
|Rutgers
|500-1
|500-1
|SMU
|500-1
|500-1
|South Carolina
|500-1
|500-1
|Stanford
|500-1
|500-1
|Temple
|500-1
|500-1
|Belmont
|500-1
|300-1
|Charleston
|500-1
|500-1
|Northern Iowa
|500-1
|500-1
|Bowling Green
|500-1
|1000-1
|South Florida
|500-1
|300-1
|Cal-Santa Barbara
|500-1
|1000-1
|UTEP
|500-1
|500-1
|Louisiana Tech
|500-1
|2000-1
|St. John's
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas A&M
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Nebraska
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Nevada
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Saint Louis
|1000-1
|1000-1
|TCU
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Utah
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Virginia Tech
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Northwestern
|1000-1
|1000-1
|St. Bonaventure
|1000-1
|300-1
|Vanderbilt
|1000-1
|1000-1
|BYU
|1000-1
|1000-1
|California
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UCF
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Clemson
|1000-1
|1000-1
|DePaul
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Fresno State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Grand Canyon
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Loyola-Chicago
|1000-1
|500-1
|Old Dominion
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Rhode Island
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNLV
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Yale
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Ball State
|1000-1
|500-1
|Drake
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Duquesne
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Iona
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Murray State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UNC Greensboro
|1000-1
|1000-1
|North Texas
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Northeastern
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Princeton
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Richmond
|1000-1
|1000-1
|South Alabama
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas State
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Toledo
|1000-1
|1000-1
|UAB
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Texas-Arlington
|1000-1
|2000-1
|UTSA
|1000-1
|1000-1
|Buffalo
|2000-1
|1000-1
|San Francisco
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Wake Forest
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Washington State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Austin Peay
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Boston College
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Bradley
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Central Michigan
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Coastal Carolina
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Colorado State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Cal State-Fullerton
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Florida Atlantic
|2000-1
|1000-1
|Florida International
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Furman
|2000-1
|2000-1
|George Mason
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Georgia Southern
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Georgia State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Hawaii
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Hofstra
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Jacksonville State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Kent State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Louisiana
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2000-1
|2000-1
|La Salle
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Long Beach State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Loyola Marymount
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Marshall
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Montana
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Northern Kentucky
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Oakland
|2000-1
|2000-1
|San Diego
|2000-1
|2000-1
|South Dakota State
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Southern Miss
|2000-1
|2000-1
|St. Joseph's
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Tulsa
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Wofford
|2000-1
|2000-1
|Lipscomb
|5000-1
|5000-1
|Utah Valley
|5000-1
|5000-1
|Valparaiso
|5000-1
|5000-1
|William & Mary
|5000-1
|5000-1
