College basketball national title odds: Michigan State's odds get better, but Kentucky now betting favorite

There's a new betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament in the eyes of Vegas oddsmakers. After just one full week of action on the court, Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the sport that doubled as the preseason betting favorite, has been supplanted as the national championship favorite by Kentucky -- the team that handed the Spartans a loss on opening night.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start to their season with their best win -- over Sparty -- among the most impressive by any team in the sport to date. As such, their odds jumped from 8-1 two weeks ago to 9-2, giving them a slight edge over Michigan State. MSU previously was the favorite with 6-1 odds, but is now second behind UK despite slightly improved odds of 5-1.

As for other shifts in lines to note, Kansas and North Carolina's odds both dipped to 12-1. KU was 8-1 to open the season but is off to a 1-1 start to its season, with a season-opening loss to Duke putting a damper on an otherwise promising season. North Carolina's odds dipped from preseason odds of 10-1 despite a 2-0 start with wins over Notre Dame and UNC Wilmington. Memphis, meanwhile, saw its odds take a hit from 18-1 to 20-1 as uncertainty surrounds the eligibility status of star freshman big man James Wiseman. On the opposite trajectory, Louisville's odds improved dramatically from 16-1 to 12-1.

College basketball odds

via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook