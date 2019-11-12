College basketball national title odds: Michigan State's odds get better, but Kentucky now betting favorite

After just one week, there has been a shakeup at the top of the odds to win the NCAA Tournament

There's a new betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament in the eyes of Vegas oddsmakers. After just one full week of action on the court, Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the sport that doubled as the preseason betting favorite, has been supplanted as the national championship favorite by Kentucky -- the team that handed the Spartans a loss on opening night.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start to their season with their best win -- over Sparty -- among the most impressive by any team in the sport to date. As such, their odds jumped from 8-1 two weeks ago to 9-2, giving them a slight edge over Michigan State. MSU previously was the favorite with 6-1 odds, but is now second behind UK despite slightly improved odds of 5-1.

As for other shifts in lines to note, Kansas and North Carolina's odds both dipped to 12-1. KU was 8-1 to open the season but is off to a 1-1 start to its season, with a season-opening loss to Duke putting a damper on an otherwise promising season. North Carolina's odds dipped from preseason odds of 10-1 despite a 2-0 start with wins over Notre Dame and UNC Wilmington. Memphis, meanwhile, saw its odds take a hit from 18-1 to 20-1 as uncertainty surrounds the eligibility status of star freshman big man James Wiseman. On the opposite trajectory, Louisville's odds improved dramatically from 16-1 to 12-1.

College basketball odds 

via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook

TeamThis week
11/11/19		Last week
11/4/19
Kentucky 9-2 8-1
Michigan State 5-1 6-1
Duke 12-1 12-1
North Carolina 12-1 10-1
Kansas 12-1 8-1
Louisville 12-1 16-1
Florida 20-1 14-1
Memphis 20-1 18-1
Virginia 25-1 25-1
Villanova 25-1 20-1
Gonzaga 25-1 20
Arizona 25-1 30-1
Oregon 25-1 30
Texas Tech 25-1 30-1
Maryland 30-1 40-1
Washington 40-1 60-1
Xavier 40-1 60-1
Ohio State 50-1 50-1
Baylor 50-1 50-1
Florida State 60-1 80-1
Purdue 60-1 60-1
Utah State 60-1 60-1
Auburn 80-1 80-1
LSU 80-1 60-1
Seton Hall 80-1 60-1
Saint Mary's 80-1 100-1
Michigan 100-1 80-1
Mississippi State 100-1 100-1
Tennessee 100-1 100-1
Houston 100-1 100-1
Texas 100-1 100-1
Cincinnati 100-1 100-1
Colorado 100-1 100-1
Southern Cal 100-1 100-1
VCU 100-1 100-1
West Virginia 100-1 60-1
New Mexico State 100-1 100-1
Providence 100-1 100-1
San Diego State 100-1 100-1
Marquette 200-1 200-1
Syracuse 200-1 200-1
Creighton 200-1 100-1
Alabama 200-1 200-1
Georgia 200-1 100-1
Illinois 200-1 100-1
NC State 200-1 100-1
Ole Miss 200-1 200-1
Wisconsin 200-1 100-1
Notre Dame 200-1 100-1
Oklahoma State 200-1 200-1
Wichita State 200-1 300-1
Harvard 200-1 100-1
Liberty 200-1 100-1
Iowa 300-1 300-1
Iowa State 300-1 300-1
Arizona State 300-1 200-1
Missouri 300-1 300-1
Butler 300-1 300-1
Georgetown 300-1 200-1
Pittsburgh 300-1 500-1
Davidson 300-1 100-1
Dayton 300-1 300-1
Penn 300-1 500-1
Western Kentucky 300-1 300-1
East Tennessee State 300-1 300-1
Vermont 300-1 300-1
Wright State 300-1 300-1
Indiana 500-1 300-1
Minnesota 500-1 300-1
Oklahoma 500-1 300-1
Penn State 500-1 300-1
UConn 500-1 500-1
UCLA 500-1 300-1
Arkansas 500-1 500-1
Kansas State 500-1 300-1
Miami 500-1 500-1
Missouri State 500-1 300-1
Oregon State 500-1 300-1
Boise State 500-1 500-1
UC-Irvine 500-1 300-1
New Mexico 500-1 300-1
Rutgers 500-1 500-1
SMU 500-1 500-1
South Carolina 500-1 500-1
Stanford 500-1 500-1
Temple 500-1 500-1
Belmont 500-1 300-1
Charleston 500-1 500-1
Northern Iowa 500-1 500-1
Bowling Green 500-1 1000-1
South Florida 500-1 300-1
Cal-Santa Barbara 500-1 1000-1
UTEP 500-1 500-1
Louisiana Tech 500-1 2000-1
St. John's 1000-1 1000-1
Texas A&M 1000-1 1000-1
Nebraska 1000-1 1000-1
Nevada 1000-1 1000-1
Saint Louis 1000-1 1000-1
TCU 1000-1 1000-1
Utah 1000-1 1000-1
Virginia Tech 1000-1 1000-1
Northwestern 1000-1 1000-1
St. Bonaventure 1000-1 300-1
Vanderbilt 1000-1 1000-1
BYU 1000-1 1000-1
California 1000-1 1000-1
UCF 1000-1 1000-1
Clemson 1000-1 1000-1
DePaul 1000-1 1000-1
Fresno State 1000-1 1000-1
Grand Canyon 1000-1 1000-1
Loyola-Chicago 1000-1 500-1
Old Dominion 1000-1 1000-1
Rhode Island 1000-1 1000-1
UNLV 1000-1 1000-1
Yale 1000-1 1000-1
Ball State 1000-1 500-1
Drake 1000-1 1000-1
Duquesne 1000-1 1000-1
Iona 1000-1 1000-1
Murray State 1000-1 1000-1
UNC Greensboro 1000-1 1000-1
North Texas 1000-1 1000-1
Northeastern 1000-1 1000-1
Princeton 1000-1 1000-1
Richmond 1000-1 1000-1
South Alabama 1000-1 1000-1
Texas State 1000-1 1000-1
Toledo 1000-1 1000-1
UAB 1000-1 1000-1
Texas-Arlington 1000-1 2000-1
UTSA 1000-1 1000-1
Buffalo 2000-1 1000-1
San Francisco 2000-1 2000-1
Wake Forest 2000-1 2000-1
Washington State 2000-1 2000-1
Austin Peay 2000-1 2000-1
Boston College 2000-1 2000-1
Bradley 2000-1 2000-1
Central Michigan 2000-1 2000-1
Coastal Carolina 2000-1 2000-1
Colorado State 2000-1 2000-1
Cal State-Fullerton 2000-1 2000-1
Florida Atlantic 2000-1 1000-1
Florida International 2000-1 2000-1
Furman 2000-1 2000-1
George Mason 2000-1 2000-1
Georgia Southern 2000-1 2000-1
Georgia State 2000-1 2000-1
Hawaii 2000-1 2000-1
Hofstra 2000-1 2000-1
Jacksonville State 2000-1 2000-1
Kent State 2000-1 2000-1
Louisiana 2000-1 2000-1
Louisiana-Monroe 2000-1 2000-1
La Salle 2000-1 2000-1
Long Beach State 2000-1 2000-1
Loyola Marymount 2000-1 2000-1
Marshall 2000-1 2000-1
Montana 2000-1 2000-1
Northern Kentucky 2000-1 2000-1
Oakland 2000-1 2000-1
San Diego 2000-1 2000-1
South Dakota State 2000-1 2000-1
Southern Miss 2000-1 2000-1
St. Joseph's 2000-1 2000-1
Tulsa 2000-1 2000-1
Wofford 2000-1 2000-1
Lipscomb 5000-1 5000-1
Utah Valley 5000-1 5000-1
Valparaiso 5000-1 5000-1
William & Mary 5000-1 5000-1
Our Latest Stories