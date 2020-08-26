Watch Now: Time to Schein: Mark Emmert says it is 'perfectly viable' to use the bubble model in college sports (1:45)

Villanova is losing leading scorer Saddiq Bey to the NBA Draft after his breakout sophomore season, but that's not stopping the Wildcats from achieving early status as a favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Jay Wright's squad opened with 20-1 odds to win the national championship in March, rose to 15-1 over this summer and is now at 10-1, according to the William Hill Sportsbook. Villanova's offseason ascension puts it on par with Gonzaga and Duke as a co-favorite to win it all in the upcoming college basketball season as the Wildcats return their four remaining starters aside from Bey.

Villanova's rise up the odds sheet comes as Kentucky and Kansas have each fallen from their initial spots as co-favorites with Duke and Gonzaga at 10-1. Kentucky now holds 14-1 odds while Kansas is at 12-1.

Some other teams have made significant jumps up the odds list during the offseason. Tennessee opened with 50-1 odds in March, improved to 35-1 this summer and is now at 25-1 after forward Yves Pons, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, announced he plans to return for his senior season.

Texas Tech also started the offseason with 50-1 odds, rose to 30-1 over the summer and now stands at 25-1 after coach Chris Beard reloaded the team's roster with transfers and the Big 12's top-rated recruiting class.

The biggest mover among potential national title contenders, though, is Illinois. The Illini opened with 75-1 odds as stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn explored the possibility of remaining in the NBA Draft. But both players withdrew their names from draft consideration, so Illinois now holds 35-1 odds.

Here are the full odds via William Hill for the 2020-21 college basketball national champion:

SchoolOdds
Villanova Wildcats 10-1
Duke Blue Devils 10-1
Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-1
Virginia Cavaliers 12-1
Kansas Jayhawks 12-1
Kentucky Wildcats 14-1
Baylor Bears 14-1
Michigan State Spartans 20-1
Creighton Bluejays 20-1
Florida State Seminoles 25-1
Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-1
Iowa Hawkeyes 25-1
Tennessee Volunteers 25-1
Oregon Ducks 25-1
San Diego State Aztecs 30-1
North Carolina Tar Heels 30-1
Ohio State Buckeyes 30-1
Houston Cougars 30-1
Wisconsin Badgers 30-1
Illinois Fighting Illini 35-1
Arizona Wildcats 40-1
Florida Gators 40-1
West Virginia Mountaineers 40-1
Michigan Wolverines 40-1
Louisville Cardinals 40-1
Texas Longhorns 50-1
Maryland Terrapins 50-1
Arizona State Sun Devils 50-1
UCLA Bruins 50-1
Stanford Cardinal 50-1
LSU Tigers 60-1
Indiana Hoosiers 60-1
Richmond Spiders 75-1
Auburn Tigers 75-1
Arkansas Razorbacks 75-1
Colorado Buffaloes 75-1
Northern Iowa Panthers 75-1
Purdue Boilermakers 75-1
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 100-1
Seton Hall 100-1
Xavier Musketeers 100-1
Dayton Flyers 100-1
Syracuse Orange 100-1
Oklahoma Sooners 100-1
Butler Bulldogs 100-1
Texas A&M Aggies 100-1
Ole Miss Rebels 125-1
Marquette Golden Eagles 125-1
Connecticut Huskies 150-1
South Carolina Gamecocks 150-1
Penn State Nittany Lions 150-1
St Louis Billikens 150-1
USC Trojans 150-1
Alabama Crimson Tide 150-1
Mississippi State Bulldogs 150-1
Cincinnati Bearcats 150-1
Memphis Tigers 150-1
BYU Cougars 150-1
Miami Hurricanes 200-1
North Carolina State Wolfpack 200-1
Utah Utes 200-1
St Marys Gaels 200-1
Virginia Tech Hokies 200-1
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 200-1
Providence Friars 200-1
TCU Horned Frogs 250-1
Iowa State Cyclones 250-1
Wichita State Shockers 250-1
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 250-1
Clemson Tigers 250-1
Minnesota Golden Gophers 300-1
Rhode Island Rams 300-1
Pittsburgh Panthers 300-1
Missouri Tigers 300-1
Washington Huskies 300-1
St Johns Red Storm 300-1
Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 300-1
Oregon State Beavers 300-1
SMU Mustangs 300-1
Nebraska Cornhuskers 500-1
California Golden Bears 500-1
Davidson Wildcats 500-1
Georgetown Hoyas 500-1
UNLV Rebels 500-1
Temple Owls 500-1
Georgia Bulldogs 500-1
Kansas State Wildcats 500-1
St Bonaventure Bonnies 750-1
South Florida Bulls 750-1
VCU Rams 750-1
Washington State Cougars 750-1
Utah State Aggies 750-1
New Mexico State Aggies 750-1
DePaul Blue Demons 750-1
Central Florida Knights 750-1
Duquesne Dukes 750-1
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 750-1
Boston College Eagles 750-1
Yale Bulldogs 750-1
Iona Gaels 1000-1
Liberty Flames 1000-1
Nevada Wolf Pack 1000-1
Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks 1500-1
Hofstra Pride 1500-1
Boise State Broncos 1500-1
Cal Irvine Anteaters 1500-1
Vermont Catamounts 1500-1
Loyola Chicago Ramblers 1500-1
Vanderbilt Commodores 1500-1
Northwestern Wildcats 1500-1
Akron Zips 1500-1
Belmont Bruins 1500-1
North Texas Mean Green 2000-1
Tulane Green Wave 2500-1
San Francisco Dons 2500-1
Bradley Braves 2500-1
George Mason Patriots 2500-1
New Mexico Lobos 2500-1
Pacific Tigers 2500-1
East Tennessee State Buccaneers 2500-1
Winthrop Eagles 2500-1
Bowling Green Falcons 2500-1
Little Rock Trojans 2500-1
UMass Minutemen 2500-1