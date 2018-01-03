College basketball odds, expert picks for Jan. 3: Back Notre Dame vs. NC State

Wednesday night's college basketball slate features dozens of matchups between power programs. Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points against LSU, Notre Dame is favored by seven against NC State, Oklahoma is favored by 9.5 against Oklahoma State and Florida State is favored by 1.5 at home in a huge ACC showdown against North Carolina.

We can tell you that Norlander loves Notre Dame (-7) at home in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff against North Carolina State.

Over 50 percent of the public has jumped on NC State for this matchup, in large part because of the injury to Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (21.4 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game), who is expected to miss up to eight weeks after fracturing his foot.

But Norlander sees an opportunity with a line that has fallen 3.5 points. The Irish should play inspired because coach Mike Brey is looking for win No. 394 at Notre Dame, which would make him the winningest coach in program history.

Even without that extra incentive, Notre Dame is simply the better team. NC State got crushed on the road at Clemson 78-62 in its last game and also suffered a recent loss to UNC-Greensboro. Notre Dame, meanwhile, comes into this matchup with three straight victories -- including a quality start in conference play with a 68-59 win over Georgia Tech.

SportsLine's Projection Model strongly agrees with Norlander on this pick as well, saying Notre Dame covers the spread in 64 percent of simulations. Don't dwell on Colson's injury; lock in the Irish with a high degree of confidence Wednesday.

