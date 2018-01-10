College basketball odds, expert picks for January 10: Back UMass against La Salle
Matt Norlander is on a 7-3 run in college basketball picks and shares his best bets for Wednesday
College hoops season rolls on Wednesday with another full day of games that features some eye-popping matchups. Duke is favored by 18 on the road at Pitt, Notre Dame is favored by one at Georgia Tech, Texas is a two-point home favorite against TCU, and top-ranked Villanova is a nine-point favorite against No. 10 Xavier.
Before you make any picks, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Norlander has to say.
Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander analyzes the sport from every angle. Every year, he gives out the Internet's most thorough ranking of all 351 Division I college basketball teams.
Now, Norlander, who is a blistering 7-2 on the best bets he's given to SportsLine this season, has evaluated Wednesday's entire slate and revealed his best bets. You can find these only at SportsLine.
We can tell you Norlander loves UMass (+2) at home in a 7 p.m. ET tip against La Salle.
The Minutemen are coming off a big win at Dayton and they've been getting solid production from guard Luwane Pipkins, who scored 25 points and dished out four assists in that victory.
La Salle, meanwhile, has dropped two straight and five of its last seven overall. The Explorers have struggled to find consistency on offense and come into Wednesday's game tied for 259th in the nation with an average of just 71 points per game.
Norlander doesn't think La Salle, who is just 3-5 on the road against the spread this season, should be favored in this one. His best bet is UMass (+2), but he's also calling for the slight upset by the Minutemen.
"La Salle has only won once on the road this season -- and it took two overtimes against Penn in its home city of Philadelphia," Norlander said. "UMass will slow this game down and try to keep La Salle off the line. Expect it to be close all night, with a narrow win for the Minutemen."
