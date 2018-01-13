College basketball odds, expert picks for January 13: Back WVU against Texas Tech
Matt Norlander is on a 8-4 run in college basketball picks and shares his best bets for Saturday
College hoops season rolls on Saturday with another full day of games. North Carolina is favored by five points on the road against Notre Dame, Michigan State is favored by 9.5 against rival Michigan, and Texas Tech is favored by 5.5 against West Virginia in a top 10 showdown between Big 12 powers.
Before you make any picks, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Norlander has to say.
Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. Every October, he gives out the Internet's most thorough ranking of all 351 Division I college basketball teams.
Now, Norlander, who is 8-4 on the best bets he's given SportsLine, has evaluated Sunday's entire slate and revealed his three top picks. You can find these only at SportsLine.
We can tell you Norlander loves No. 2 West Virginia (+5.5) on the road in a 2 p.m. ET tip-off against No. 8 Texas Tech.
This will be a huge test for the Mountaineers against a Texas Tech squad that is 14-2 overall and off to a 3-1 start in conference play. Tech is a strong 8-4 against the spread as well.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has built a stingy defensive squad that is giving up just 64.9 points per game. Second-chance points are tough to come by against the Red Raiders because they are 32nd in the country in rebounding, averaging over 40 per contest.
But West Virginia is arguably the best and the hottest team in the nation right now. After a disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the season-opener, the Mountaineers have reeled off 15 consecutive wins. They already have big road wins against Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh under their belt.
Norlander is impressed with what he's seen from Texas Tech this year, but the opportunity to get points with the Mountaineers is too big of a bargain to pass up for him.
"A road game against the Red Raiders is a tough task, but WVU is the best team all-around team in the Big 12 right now," Norlander said. "Getting almost six points is a great value. Take the Mountaineers as dogs."
Norlander has also released a strong pick for two other games, including the huge ACC battle between Notre Dame and North Carolina, and he's found a value pick on a game you're not even thinking about. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine.
So who else is Norlander backing? Visit SportsLine now to see his top picks for Saturday's action, plus see which side of UNC-Notre Dame you should be all over, and get the value pick from the game you're not thinking about, all from the award-winning analyst who has covered college basketball for over a decade.
-
Coach K out Saturday with a virus
The 70-year-old coach missed seven games last season because of back surgery
-
KU frosh De Sousa cleared by NCAA
De Sousa is a former four-star prospect who should make an impact in KU's depleted frontco...
-
When will UK's Jarred Vanderbilt return?
The former five-star prospect has yet to play a game for Kentucky due to a foot injury
-
North Carolina vs Notre Dame odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame-North Carolina game 10,000 tim...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan State-Michigan 10,000 times
-
Josh Pastner files defamation lawsuit
Ronald Bell alleged Pastner knew of benefits he gave to Yellow Jackets players
Add a Comment