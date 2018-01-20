College basketball odds, expert picks for January 20: Back South Carolina, Oregon
Our advanced computer model simulated every college basketball game on Saturday 10,000 times
It's a full schedule on Saturday in college hoops with many NCAA Tournament hopefuls taking the floor. Top-ranked Villanova is favored by 16 against UConn, West Virginia is favored by nine against Texas, Kentucky is favored by three against Florida, and Oklahoma is favored by four against Oklahoma State in a rivalry game that has already seen the line move.
With so many eye-popping games and college basketball odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
SportsLine's Projection Model crushed its college basketball selections last season, returning a profit of over $6,500 on $100 bets. It is heating up this year as well, going 8-3 on its top-rated picks against the spread this week. Anybody who followed those picks saw an enormous payday.
The same model has simulated every college basketball game on Saturday 10,000 times and the results were surprising.
One team the model loves: Oregon, which hosts UCLA in a late tip at 10:15 p.m. ET.
The Ducks have a dynamic offense that averages over 80 points, and the model likes Oregon to clear that number again on Saturday against a UCLA team that has dropped its last two games.
According to SportsLine's model, Oregon (-3.5) gets 22.1 points from Elijah Brown and covers the spread in 62 percent of simulations. The Over (152) is a tremendous value as well, hitting 72 percent of the time.
Another team the model likes to win: Tennessee, which travels to South Carolina looking to bounce back from a tough loss at Missouri earlier in the week. The Vols get 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds from potential All-SEC forward Grant Williams, while Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner push for double-figures as well.
But while Tennessee picks up a big road win, the model says South Carolina (+3.5) covers over 50 percent of the time, so lock in the Gamecocks against the spread in this one.
The model is also calling for a favorite with strong Final Four aspirations to suffer a crushing loss. Find out who it is, and get every pick, at SportsLine.
What college basketball picks can you make with confidence on Saturday? Check out the college basketball odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which Final Four contender is going down hard, all from the model that returned over $6,500 in profit on A-rated college basketball selections last year and is on an 8-3 run on its top-rated point-spread picks this week, as well as picks from 16 experts.
Florida State at Virginia Tech (-3)
Villanova at UConn (+16)
Wichita State at Houston (+2)
Purdue at Iowa (+11.5)
Ohio State vs. Minnesota (+10)
St. John's at Georgetown (-2.5)
Rhode Island at Dayton (+4.5)
LSU at Vanderbilt (-1)
Texas at West Virginia (-9)
Butler at DePaul (+4.5)
Penn State at Northwestern (-2)
Georgia Tech at North Carolina (-16.5)
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (+3)
Texas Tech at Iowa State (+8)
Xavier at Seton Hall (-1.5)
Creighton at Providence (+3)
Ole Miss at Arkansas (-9)
UCLA at Oregon (-3.5)
Tennessee at South Carolina (+3.5)
Notre Dame at Clemson (-7)
Pittsburgh at Duke (-28)
Missouri at Texas A&M (-6)
Georgia at Auburn (-8.5)
Baylor at Kansas (-9)
USC at Oregon State (+2.5)
Florida at Kentucky (-3)
Mississippi State at Alabama (-6)
