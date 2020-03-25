College basketball odds: Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga open as favorites to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament

It looks like there will be plenty of contenders to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament with four teams opening as co-favorites according to opening odds to win the college basketball national championship by William Hill Sportsbook. Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga each opened as 10-1 favorites to win the 2021 Big Dance.

The Zags are the No. 1 team and the Wildcats are No. 2 in the CBS Sports early Top 25 And 1. The Blue Devils are No. 6 in the early rankings while the Jayhawks are No. 10.

Dayton, which was on track to be a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament before it was canceled, is at 100-1 to win the national championship. 

That might be a tough pill to swallow for Flyers fans who are still coping with the reality that the best season in program history was cut short on the eve of the postseason. But with CBS Sports Player of the Year Obi Toppin expected to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, Dayton will have some re-tooling to do in the months ahead.

By contrast, North Carolina is at 40-1 to win the national championship even as the Tar Heels come off their worst season in coach Roy Williams' 17-year tenure. North Carolina finished 14-19 but has a five-man recruiting class ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports entering.

Virginia, which won the 2019 national championship, holds the fifth-best odds to win it all in 2021 at 12-1 after finishing the 2019-20 season with 11 wins in its last 12 games.

Here are the full odds from William Hill for the 2020-21 college basketball national champion:

TeamOdds
Gonzaga 10-1
Duke 10-1
Kentucky 10-1
Kansas 10-1
Virginia 12-1
Baylor 14-1
Michigan State 18-1
Creighton 20-1
Villanova 20-1
Oregon 25-1
Florida State 25-1
Iowa 30-1
Wisconsin 30-1
San Diego State 30-1
Ohio State 30-1
North Carolina 40-1
Louisville 40-1
Michigan 40-1
Florida 40-1
Arizona 40-1
West Virginia 50-1
Houston 50-1
Maryland 50-1
Texas Tech 50-1
UCLA 50-1
Tennessee 50-1
LSU 60-1
Illinois 75-1
Arizona State 75-1
Texas 75-1
Colorado 75-1
Auburn 75-1
Purdue 75-1
Northern Iowa 75-1
Butler 100-1
Oklahoma 100-1
Indiana 100-1
Syracuse 100-1
Xavier 100-1
Seton Hall 100-1
Dayton 100-1
Texas A&M 100-1
Rutgers 150-1
Richmond 150-1
South Carolina 150-1
Saint Louis 150-1
USC 150-1
Oklahoma State 150-1
Stanford 150-1
UConn 150-1
Penn State 150-1
BYU 150-1
Memphis 150-1
Alabama 150-1
Cincinnati 150-1
Mississippi State 150-1
Arkansas 150-1
Notre Dame 200-1
Utah 200-1
Saint Mary's 200-1
Virginia Tech 200-1
Providence 200-1
NC State 200-1
Marquette 200-1
TCU 250-1
Georgia Tech 250-1
Clemson 250-1
Wichita State 250-1
Iowa State 250-1
St. Johns 300-1
Washington 300-1
Minnesota 300-1
Miami 300-1
Rhode Island 300-1
Tulsa 300-1
Oregon State 300-1
Missouri 300-1
SMU 300-1
Pittsburgh 300-1
Temple 500-1
Ole Miss 500-1
Davidson 500-1
Georgetown 500-1
Kansas State 500-1
California 500-1
Georgia 500-1
UCF 750-1
Wake Forest 750-1
Duquesne 750-1
South Florida 750-1
St. Bonaventure 750-1
Boston College 750-1
Washington State 750-1
VCU 750-1
DePaul 750-1
Nebraska 750-1
Yale 750-1
UNLV 750-1
Utah State 750-1
New Mexico State 750-1
Nevada 1000-1
Iona 1000-1
Liberty 1000-1
Vanderbilt 1500-1
Northwestern 1500-1
Cal Irvine 1500-1
Loyola-Chicago 1500-1
Akron 1500-1
Vermont 1500-1
Belmont 1500-1
Stephen F. Austin 1500-1
Hofstra 1500-1
Bowling Green 1500-1
Boise State 2000-1
North Texas 2000-1
Pacific 2500-1
New Mexico 2500-1
Winthrop 2500-1
Bradley 2500-1
East Tennessee State 2500-1
George Mason 3000-1
Little Rock 3000-1
San Francisco 3000-1
Tulane 3000-1
UMass 3000-1
