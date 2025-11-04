The second day of 2025-26 college basketball season openers continue on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and defending ACC champion and the sixth-ranked Duke Blue Devils take on the Texas Longhorns in a 2025 Dick Vitale Invitational matchup at 8:45 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. That's the headliner of the day, and the Blue Devils are the 8.5-point favorites in the latest college basketball odds for Tuesday, with the over/under at 152.5.

Other college basketball lines of note include No. 1 Purdue (-33.5) vs. Evansville, No. 9 Kentucky (-30.5) vs. Nicholls State, No. 10 Texas Tech (-34.5) vs. Lindenwood. With a lot of early-season mismatches on the board, what are the college basketball best bets for Tuesday? Before locking in any college basketball picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has scoured the latest college basketball odds and locked in three confident college basketball picks.

Top college basketball picks for Tuesday, Nov. 4

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing UNC Greensboro (+16.5) to cover against Kansas State in a 8 p.m ET tip at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State will look to improve on last year's disappointing 16-17 overall and 9-11 mark in the Big 12 under fourth-year coach Jerome Tang. Kansas State is 94-27 all-time in season openers dating back to its first season in 1903, including an 82-10 mark at home. The Wildcats have a 30-3 record in openers played at Bramlage Coliseum, which includes a 16-game winning streak from 1995-2012.

SportsLine's model projects that this game will be much closer than many expect, and likes UNC Greensboro to stay within the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make college basketball predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4

The model also has locked in two other picks, including one in the huge Duke vs. Texas matchup that hits nearly 60% of the time.

What are the model's top college basketball parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600.