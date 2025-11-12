The 2025-26 college basketball schedule continues on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with over 50 games involving Division I teams. Two contests feature ranked teams in action with No. 1 Houston vs. Oakland (+28.5) and No. 12 Tennessee vs. North Florida (+40.5). The Cougars will play their first game as the top-ranked team after leapfrogging Purdue in the AP Poll, while the Volunteers, who are amongst the biggest favorites per the college basketball odds, will take on the Ospreys for the first time ever.

Other college basketball lines of note include Minnesota vs. Missouri (-6.5), Marquette vs. Little Rock (+20.5) and Oregon vs. South Dakota State (+16.5).

Top college basketball picks for Wednesday, Nov. 12

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing Saint Joseph's (+10.5) to cover on the road versus Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET. It was less than a year ago that these two programs faced off at a neutral site, with St. Joe's notching a 20-point blowout victory. The Hawks have won the last two meetings with the Hokies, both coming away from home, so they will have confidence in going into Blacksburg, Va.

Both teams have started this season 2-0, but Virginia Tech has a recent history of letting down after a victory. The team is just 4-10 against the spread following a victory since the start of last season, and St. Joe's has the firepower to stick within this double-digit spread, with the team led by Deuce Jones II. The sophomore paces the team with 15.5 points after winning A-10 Rookie of the Year honors last year with La Salle. He's one of four Hawks averaging at least 11.5 points, while the Hokies' defense is penetrable as it allowed 101 points to Providence on Saturday.

How to make college basketball predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 12

