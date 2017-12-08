College basketball odds, picks for Dec. 8: Advanced model loves Oregon, St. John's
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college basketball game on Friday 10,000 times
It's a big night of college hoops on Friday with NCAA Tournament hopefuls taking the floor in important early-season matchups. TCU is a two-point favorite against Nevada, USC is favored by one over Oklahoma, Oregon is a massive 15-point favorite over Colorado State, and Arizona State is a 5.5-point favorite over St. John's in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.
With early-season tournament positioning up for grabs and so many college basketball odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
SportsLine's Projection Model crushed college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of over $6,500 on $100 bets. Anybody who followed those picks saw enormous paydays.
The same model has simulated every college basketball game on Friday 10,000 times and the results were surprising.
One team the model loves for Friday night: Oregon, a huge favorite over Colorado State. After a fast 5-1 start, the Ducks have dropped two in a row against Oklahoma and Boise State. The loss to the Broncos came on a crushing 3-pointer at the buzzer. But the computer is calling for a bounce-back performance for Oregon at home.
Expect a big game from Oregon junior guard Elijah Brown, whom the model says will score 24 points, grab six rebounds, and dish out four assists in 34 minutes.
The projection is calling for a commanding 84-66 victory, and the Ducks are covering the 15-point spread in 58 percent of simulations. The model also loves Over 145 in this one, with that hitting in over 60 percent of simulations.
One surprise: Arizona State, a 5.5-point favorite over St. John's in a neutral-site game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, wins the game, but it will be closer than Vegas thinks. ASU pulls out the 83-79 victory, but St. John's covers the spread in 56 percent of simulations.
The model says you should take St. John's +210 on the money line because the Red Storm pull the straight-up upset 41 percent of the time, providing unbeatable value for that pick.
Look for big nights for Shamorie Ponds (19 points, 5 rebounds) and Bashir Ahmed (15 and 6) to lead St. John's, but they'll fall just short against ASU, who will be led by Tra Holder's 17 points.
The model is also calling for a Top-25 team with title aspirations to suffer a crushing early-season defeat. Find out who it is at SportsLine.
What college basketball picks can you make with confidence on Friday night? Check out the college basketball odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which Top-25 team is going down hard, all from the model that returned over $6,500 in profit on A-rated college basketball selections last year.
Arizona State vs. St. John's (+5.5, 159.5)
Louisiana Monroe @ Jacksonville State (-9.5, 134.5)
Air Force @ UC Riverside (+3.5, 133)
Colorado State @ Oregon (-15, 145)
Oklahoma vs. USC (-1, 165)
Nevada vs. TCU (-2, 158.5)
-
-
-
-
-
