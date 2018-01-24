College basketball odds, picks for January 24: Back Miami against Louisville
Matt Norlander nailed Kentucky -8 on Tuesday and shares his best bets for Wednesday
College hoops season rolls on Wednesday, Jan. 24, with another full slate of games. Xavier is favored by 7.5 against Marquette, Miami is favored by four against Louisville, and Missouri is favored by two against Auburn in a game that has already seen the line move.
Before you make any picks, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Norlander has to say.
Norlander is an award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. Every year, he gives out the Internet's most thorough ranking of all 351 Division I college basketball teams.
Now, Norlander, who nailed Kentucky (-8) over Mississippi State on Tuesday with room to spare, has evaluated Wednesday's entire slate and has revealed his three best bets. You can find these only over at SportsLine.
We can tell you Norlander loves Miami (-3.5) at home in an 8 p.m. ET tipoff against Louisville.
Norlander knows Miami has been inconsistent in ACC play so far with a 3-3 start. The Hurricanes have impressive wins against NC State and Florida State, but dropped back-to-back games to Clemson and Duke recently.
But while their offense has come and gone, the Hurricanes remain one of the top defensive squads in the nation, allowing just 63.1 points per contest. They host a Louisville team that is playing well right now after reeling off four straight wins, but Norlander likes Miami's defense, and the home-court edge, in this one.
"The Hurricanes welcome a Louisville team that's feeling good, but Miami has a top-10 defense and is going to pin Louisville's offense," Norlander said. "Wager on this one confidently."
SportsLine's advanced computer model agrees with Norlander, saying Miami covers the 3.5-point spread well over 50 percent of the time, so lay the points and lock in the Hurricanes against the Cardinals.
Norlander also has a strong pick for the 7 p.m. ET Atlantic 10 showdown between St. Bonaventure (-7) and Saint Joseph's and locked in a value pick on a game you're not even thinking about that could lead to a huge return.
So who else is Norlander backing? Visit SportsLine now to see Norlander's top picks for Wednesday, plus see which side of St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph's you should be all over and get the value pick for a game you aren't thinking about, all from the award-winning analyst who has covered college basketball for over a decade.
