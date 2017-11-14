College basketball odds, picks for Nov. 14: Advanced model going over in Kentucky-Kansas

It's a loaded evening Tuesday in college hoops with several highly ranked teams with Final Four aspirations taking the floor.

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite against Kentucky, Purdue is a five-point favorite on the road at Marquette and Duke is a 1.5-point favorite over Michigan State in a game between the the top two teams in the nation that has already seen plenty of line movement.

One Top 25 team the model loves for Tuesday night: Purdue, which travels to Marquette for an early-season showdown. The line opened at Purdue -1, but quickly has jumped all the way to -5 as the public has shown faith in the No. 19 team in the nation. The model has similar confidence, saying the Boilermakers will win big and cover the spread in an 89-78 final.

Purdue is winning 80 percent of the simulations straight up and 63 percent of the time against the spread.

The model has strong projections for the over-unders for the night's biggest games. For Duke-Michigan State, the model has the under 158 hitting in 63 percent of simulations. In a game between a stingy MSU defense and a talented but young Duke team, you can make that pick with confidence. And for Kansas-Kentucky, the model has the over 151 hitting in 59 percent of simulations.

Nicholls State at Villanova (-32, 148.5)

CCSU at St. John's (-25, 151)

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson (-11.5, 155.5)

Wright State at Miami (Ohio) (+4, 144.5)

George Washington at Florida State (16.5, 152)

Cleveland State at Rutgers (-11, 138)

Duke vs. Michigan State (+1.5, 158)

Iona at Syracuse (-10, 150.5)

Elon at Furman (-4, 149)

Canisius at Air Force (-5, 149)

VMI at Duquesne (-15.5, 149.5)

Georgia State at Rice (+8.5, 149)

Green Bay at Northern Illinois (-5.5, 152.5)

Delaware at Bradley (-7, 135)

Little Rock at Memphis (-14.5, 137.5)

Lipscomb at Alabama (-14.5, 151.5)

Purdue at Marquette (+5, 162.5)

San Diego State at Arizona State (PK, 156)

Denver at Colorado (-11, 148)

Nebraska-Omaha at New Mexico (-11, 168)

Kentucky vs. Kansas (-5, 151)

Eastern Washington at Stanford (-16.5, 154)