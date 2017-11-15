College basketball odds, picks for Nov. 15: Advanced model loving Maryland, BYU

It's a full schedule Wednesday night in college hoops with many NCAA Tournament-hopefuls taking the floor.



Maryland is a five-point favorite at home against Butler, Princeton is favored by four against BYU, and Seton Hall is an 11-point favorite against Indiana in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.



With so many college basketball odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model crushed its college basketball selections last season, returning a profit of over $6,500 on $100 bets. Anybody who followed those picks saw an enormous payday. On Tuesday night, it was all over No. 1 Duke's win and cover against No. 2 Michigan State as well.



The same model has simulated every college basketball game on Wednesday 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One team the model loves for Wednesday night: Maryland, which hosts Butler at 8:30 pm ET. The Terrapins are off to a 2-0 start and haven't been seriously tested yet. And the computer loves their chances to get to 3-0 and pick up their first quality win of the season. They are winning this matchup in 68 percent of simulations.



And be sure to take Under 149 for Maryland-Butler. That's hitting in a whopping 75 percent of simulations.



One big surprise: Princeton (-4), coming off a 23-7 season and an NCAA Tournament bid, suffers a crushing early-season home loss to BYU. The Cougars pull the upset in 61 percent of simulations and the computer says they cover 70 percent of the time.



Look for huge nights from Elijah Bryant (17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds), T.J. Haws (16.8 points, 4.0 assists), and Yoeli Childs (10.7 points, 10 rebounds) for BYU as they look to move to 2-0 after beating Mississippi Valley State to open the season.



Indiana at Seton Hall (-11, 151)

UCSB at Pittsburgh (-38.5, 141)

BYU at Princeton (-4, 151.5)

Montana at Penn State (-12.5, 147)

Jacksonville State at Buffalo (-2.5, 149)

Ball State at Oklahoma (-16.5, 164)

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois (+4.5, 144)

Niagra at Minnesota (-20.5, 154.5)

UT-San Antonio at Texas State (-6, 130)

Butler at Maryland (-5, 149.5)

Creighton at Northwestern (-4.5, 153.5)

Seattle at Washington State (-6.5, 141.5)

South Dakota at TCU (-18, 156)

Nevada at Santa Clara (+5.5, 145.5)

CS-Fullerton at St. Mary's (+26.5, 141.5)

Prairie View A&M at UNLV (-17.5, 148)

UC Davis at Pacific (-3.5, 143.5)

C. Arkansas at UCLA (-28, 165.5)